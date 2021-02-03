Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that a grand jury has handed down charges against Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman for allegations that included sexual assault, intimidation, prostitution, and obstruction of justice.
“Chad Salsman would regularly use his position and power as an attorney to coerce his victims into performing sexual acts on him. He would bring them into his private office, under the guise of discussing their case, and used his knowledge of his clients’ vulnerabilities to negate their consent and sexually assault them,” said Shapiro. “Salsman picked these victims because they didn’t have any other choice, because he thought they would be easy to silence, and less likely to be believed if they ever came forward. As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for people who need a voice in our Commonwealth.”
The grand jury heard testimony from a number of women who claimed Salsman leveraged his power as their defense attorney and took advantage of them sexually. In one case, the attorney general said Salsman pressured a victim, who was embroiled in a child custody case, into sexual acts in exchange for legal services. In another case, the attorney general said Salsman threatened to ruin the life of a victim if she told anyone after he took advantage of her sexually.
“Five women, independent of one another, experienced the same pattern of advances, coercion, and assault at the hands of Mr. Salsman when he was a defense attorney. They had to rely on Salsman to be their advocate, to represent them at a time they felt powerless, and instead they were preyed upon,” said Shapiro.
Salsman faces more than a dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of prostitution.
Following the announcement of the charges, the Bradford County Commissioners issued the following statement:
"The District Attorney is an independently elected official and the foundation of our criminal justice system is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. The process will work its way through the system, guilt or innocence will be determined at the end of the process. Our system of justice applies to everyone, elected or unelected alike. Pennsylvania law and the County Code determines how the District Attorney operates his office during the time the case works its way through the system. The Bradford County Commissioners will make no further comment pending final outcome of the judicial process relating to the District Attorney."
This story will be updated.
