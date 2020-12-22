Bradford County DA Salsman under investigation

Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman is currently under investigation.
The Daily Review received an anonymous tip Tuesday morning stating that Salsman’s personal Law Office, located across from the Bradford County Courthouse and beside the Towanda Borough Police barracks, was being raided by Pennsylvania State Police.
Attorney Sam Stretton, Salsman’s personal attorney, later confirmed knowledge of an investigation of Salsman saying, “I’m familiar with the investigation. That’s really all I can say right now.”
The reason for the investigation has yet to be released.
When asked about the investigation, Salsman stated “I can’t make any comment.”
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office also stated that they “have no comment at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.