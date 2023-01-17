The Northeast Hall at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex was teeming with dairy royalty on Jan. 12, when at least six PA Dairy Promotion Princesses representing a large swath of the state worked together to staff the Dairy Promotion exhibit. Among them was Rachel Jelliff, Bradford County’s Dairy Princess.

Rachel is a junior at Athens Jr./Sr. High School and lives on a fourth generation dairy farm in Ridgebury Township with her parents, Greg and Michelle Jelliff. She also works at Pennvale Farm in Springfield Township. Her three brothers, Andrew, Caleb, and Luke have also been involved in farming since their teens.

A feature story about the Jelliffs and other Bradford County maple producers was published in the Jan. 13 edition of The Daily Review.