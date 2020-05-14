The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team will be holding its 58th Bradford County Dairy Princess this weekend. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will take place virtually on the organization’s Facebook page.
The pageant will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday with three young ladies vying for the Dairy Princess crown. They will be joined by a team of junior dairy representatives including dairy ambassadors Kathryn Fristch and Blaze Wood; dairy maids Brooke Calkins, Meredith Cole, Addison MacBride, Sara Reed, Aubree Route, Gabrielle Spencer, and Aianna Steele; and dairy misses Kendall Calkins, Olivia Champluvier, Rachel Fristch, Alexis Hardy, and Lauren Reed. The team will travel many miles across Bradford County over the next year to connect with consumers and represent the dairy industry and dairy farmers.
The three dairy princess candidates are:
Taylor Bride-Marshall
Taylor Bride-Marshall is the daughter of Jim Bride and Donna Marshall of Towanda. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm where they’ve been milking Holsteins since 1918. Unfortunately in July of 2019, her father made the decision to sell their milking herd. Her father now continues to raise heifers and a herd of Scottish Highland cows. Taylor is currently a senior at Towanda High School and is a part of her school’s drama club, National Honor Society, and art club. In past years she’s earned a varsity letter in cheerleading and played volleyball. She currently works part-time at the Country Cottage Ice Cream Parlor. In the fall she will attend Misericordia University to major in nursing. Taylor has previously served on the Bradford County Dairy Promotion team as a Dairy Miss, Dairy Ambassador, and an Alternate Princess.
Hope Houseknecht
Hope can be described as a hardworking motivated individual. She is a junior at Troy High School. Her parents are William and Stacy Houseknecht, and she has three siblings, Hannah, Hart, and Hale. Though her years in FFA she has qualified and competed at the National FFA convention as a member of the Dairy Judging team and Milk Quality and Products team. She also has competed at the regional FBLA competition and qualified for the state competition in Agribusiness, Advertising, and Hospitality Management. As a Junior Holstein Association member, Hope has been a second place Junior and Senior Dairy Bowl team member and a Man on the Street winner. She was also recognized as Distinguished Junior Holstein Member finalist where she is now competing at the national level. She is currently taking pilot’s lessons to achieve her Private Pilot’s License and help her with a future career in aviation. Hope would love to become part of the Bradford County Dairy Promotion team to help inform the public about the dairy industry.
Charity Wampole
Charity is the daughter of Walter Wampole and Michelle Merrill, but lives in East Smithfield with her dad and her stepmom Alisa Wampole. Charity is a student at Athens Area High School where she is currently a sophomore. In school Charity is involved in FFA were she has received her Greenhand Degree, is a part of the state dairy judging team, and is currently serving as the Bradford County FFA Chaplin, also with in her school achievements she has had the honor to become a National Honor Society applicant. Within her community Charity enjoys doing community service activities with her FFA chapter, and helping her church every other Wednesday with an after school activities program called ASAP. Charity works full time on her family’s farm where she does everything from milking cows to cleaning the stalls and feeding the herd. Charity’s favorite hobbies are showing her dairy cows and judging dairy cows.
Those who wish to have the Bradford County Dairy Princess attend their event can contact Program Coordinator Lu-Anne Antisdel at Luanne.antisdel@yahoo.com.
