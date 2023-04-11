Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team seeks Princess candidates, new members

The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team is gearing up for its yearly program and seeks new members to its organization.
Females or males between the ages of nine to 24 are encouraged to sign up and join the team for 2023-2025. They must have a desire to promote the dairy industry and represent dairy farmers across Bradford County.
For the Dairy Princess, girls between the ages of 15 to 24 as of June 1 are encouraged to participate. Girls must have a connection to the dairy industry or have served as a Junior Promotor for one year.
For Junior Dairy Promotors, a Maid must be between ages nine to 12, a Dairy Miss must be ages 13 to 15 and an Ambassador must be 16 to 24-years-old or male. Those interested must have a desire to promote the dairy industry.
“By joining our team, you can help promote and spread awareness about the hard-working dairy farmers and the #1 Industry in PA Agriculture,” according to the organization.
Anyone interested can email bradcodairyprincess@gmail.com to obtain an application form and further information. Applications are due April 14 by 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.