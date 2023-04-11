Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team seeks Princess candidates, new members

Pictured are members of the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team.

 Photo Provided

The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team is gearing up for its yearly program and seeks new members to its organization.

Females or males between the ages of nine to 24 are encouraged to sign up and join the team for 2023-2025. They must have a desire to promote the dairy industry and represent dairy farmers across Bradford County.