Bradford County decides who moves forward in 2023 primaries

The 2023 primaries in Bradford County concluded Tuesday night with results announced for multiple contested seats at the municipal level, including the offices of the county commissioners and district attorney.
The primaries featured a total of 10,321 ballots cast in Bradford County. This is a 32.16% turnout as the county has 32,096 registered voters. Last year displayed a total turnout of 37.39% with 12,109 total ballots cast in Bradford County.
Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors stated that this year’s primary went well overall. She said that poll workers reported low turnouts throughout poll stations in the county overall. Smithkors stated that a low turnout is often common in the primaries, especially with municipal ones that lack additional elections for state or federal offices. She stated that election officials and volunteers worked hard to make the election process successful.
“We put a lot of long hours into the election process,” Smithkors said. “We would love for people to get involved.”
The office of county commissioner featured contested races for the Republican and Democratic tickets. Commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko will advance as the Republican nominees, while Zachary Gates and Kim Pitcher will proceed to the general election as the Democratic nominees. Other candidates in the primaries for commissioner included Republican Michelle Dunham and Democrat Floyd Isbell.
For Bradford County district attorney, Richard A. Wilson, Esq. won the Republican primary against James R. Nasatka, Esq. There were no Democratic candidates for the office.
Sebrina Shanks and Roxanne Gilbert-Wells both advanced in the Republican primary for Bradford County auditor. The sole Democrat in the running is Todd Grater.
For Bradford County prothonotary, Tammy Hart secured a victory against Jane Bowker on the Republican ticket, while there was no Democratic primary for the position.
The 2023 primary also featured multiple candidates for the district judge seat in Wysox. Ultimately, Ryan Leo Edsell secured his victory in the Republican and Democratic primaries for the office. Both primaries featured candidates, Kelly Beers Gannon and Eric Matthews. Averill Campbell also ran in the Republican primary.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
