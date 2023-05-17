Bradford County wrapped up its primary elections Tuesday night for a variety of municipal offices.
A total of 10,321 ballots were cast, which is a 32.16% turnout of the county's 32,096 registered voters. Last year’s primaries featured a turnout of 37.39% with 12,109 total ballots cast. Party distribution for the number of voters in the primary election consisted of 7,687 Republican voters, which made up 74.48%, and 2,633 Democrats, or 25.51%.
Multiple countywide primary races were decided Tuesday night. For county commissioner, Republicans Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko, and Democrats Zachary Gates and Kim Pitcher will advance to the general election. For Bradford County district attorney, Richard A. Wilson, Esq. won the Republican primary against James R. Nasatka, Esq. No Democratic candidates were featured in that contest. Republicans Sebrina Shanks and Roxanne Gilbert-Wells and Democrat Todd Grater will all proceed to the general election for Bradford County auditor. In the Republican primary for Bradford County prothonotary, Tammy Hart won the race against Jane Bowker. There was no Democratic primary for the prothonotary race. Ryan Leo Edsell gained the most votes in the Republican and Democratic primaries for the district judge seat in Wysox.
Featured is the full list of primary races, the candidates, number of votes received and the percentage of the vote:
JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Daniel McCaffery - 1,002 - 42.80%
Debbie Kunselman - 1,321 - 56.43%
JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Patricia A. McCullough - 4,175 - 62.48%
Carolyn Carluccio - 2,475 - 37.04%
SUPERIOR COURT (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Pat Dugan - 860 - 22.92%
Timika Lane - 1,167 - 31.10%
Jill Beck - 1,705 - 45.43%
SUPERIOR COURT (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Maria Battista - 5,173 - 54.59%
Harry F. Smail, Jr. - 4,257 - 44.92%
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Matt Wolf - 1,129 - 50.22%
Bryan Neft - 1,098 - 48.84%
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Josh Prince - 2,845 - 43.70%
Megan Martin - 3,641 - 55.93%
COUNTY AUDITOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Todd Grater - 2,167 - 96.96%
COUNTY AUDITOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Sebrina R. Shanks - 5,631 - 55.83%
Roxanne Gilbert-Wells - 4,414 - 43.76%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Zachary Gates - 1,798 - 42.89%
Kim Pitcher - 1,391 - 33.18%
Floyd Isbell - 935 - 22.30%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Daryl Miller - 5,405 - 41.38%
Doug McLinko - 5,324 - 40.76%
Michelle Dunham - 2,090 - 16%
CORONER 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
James A. Bowen - 7,194 - 99.82%
DISTRICT ATTORNEY 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Richard A. Wilson - 5,405 - 75.66%
James R. Nasatka - 1,730 - 24.22%
PROTHONOTARY AND CLERK OF COURTS 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Tammy Hart - 3,984 - 54.46%
Jane L. Bowker - 3,327 - 45.48%
REGISTER - RECORDER (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Sheila M. Johnson - 6,979 - 99.93%
SHERIFF 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Clinton J. Walters - 7,082 - 99.54%
COUNTY TREASURER 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Matthew P. Allen - 6,959 - 99.90%
ALBA BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 3
Ronald Z. Colton - 26 - 31.71%
Lorelei B. Colton - 27 - 32.93%
Danielle M. May - 29 - 35.37%
ARMENIA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Bob Foulkrod - 26 - 78.79%
ASYLUM TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Jackie L. Tuttle, II - 152 - 100%
ATHENS BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Scott P. Riley - 138 - 93.88%
ATHENS BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote for 4
Walter Chaykosky - 152 - 45.24%
Robert D. Williams - 157 - 46.73%
ATHENS TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Marion Carling - 115 - 12.29%
Matthew S. Moore - 234 - 25%
Ronald P. Reagan - 208 - 22.22%
Charles G. Lawton, Jr. - 169 - 18.06%
Paul T. Kelley - 202 - 21.58%
ATHENS TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Ace Dolin - 184 - 36.22%
Bonnie Petruschak - 321 - 63.19%
ATHENS TOWNSHIP TAX COLLECTOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN) Vote For 1
Dannielle Kinner - 489 - 100%
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Michael N. Wolfe - 130 - 100%
CANTON BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 4
Joy Williams - 103 - 25.62%
Michael D. Shultz - 101 - 25.12%
George T. Jennings - 100 - 24.88%
Brett E. Neely - 93 - 23.13%
Total Votes 0 0%
CANTON BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
David B. Preston - 124 - 100%
CANTON TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Gary S. Ferguson - 264 - 100%
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Christy K. Pazzaglia - 136 - 96.45%
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Stephen J. Martin - 138 - 97.87%
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 6 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Amberleigh Packard - 35 - 100%
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP TAX COLLECTOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Karen Watson - 145 - 100%
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Debbie Jo Roth - 57 - 91.94%
HERRICK TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Ivan Decker - 121 - 99.18%
LERAYSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 4
Alan Coates - 53 - 32.12%
Dean D. Werb - 47 - 28.48%
Traci Johnson - 51 - 30.91%
LEROY TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Ted Tomlinson - 39 - 28.26%
David DeCristo - 97 - 70.29%
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
William Zurn - 186 - 67.64%
Jeffrey Agnew - 28 - 10.18%
Brandon Seeley - 60 - 21.82%
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Sandra Call - 250 - 99.21%
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Joan E. Barton - 245 - 100%
MONROE BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 3
Brenda Munkittrick - 74 - 52.48%
Joan L. Grenell - 62 - 43.97%
MONROE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Michael W. Wright - 39 - 100%
ORWELL TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Chad Cooley - 41 - 97.62%
PIKE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Douglas A. Clearwater - 135 - 99.26%
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Ava DeConto - 139 - 77.22%
ROME BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 3
Cherry Benjamin - 23 - 82.14%
ROME TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Ed Wall - 190 - 96.94%
SAYRE BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 4
Jessica Meyer - 255 - 49.80%
Cori Belles - 222 - 43.36%
SAYRE BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 4
Derrick P. Hall - 229 - 78.42%
SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Joseph Richter - 133 - 99.25%
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Brian E. Harris - 175 - 98.87%
SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Andrew Harding - 137 - 97.16%
SOUTH WAVERLY BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Roxanne Stevens Testen - 55 - 93.22%
SOUTH WAVERLY BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Cynthia Coyle Parrish - 91 - 93.81%
Write-in - 6 - 6.19%
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Michael Weed - 168 - 98.25%
STANDING STONE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Paul Schoonover - 72 - 77.42%
Christopher Isbell - 21 - 22.58%
SYLVANIA BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Christopher Stanton - 28 - 82.35%
Write-in - 6 - 17.65%
TOWANDA BOROUGH WARD 1 COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
William Roof — 48 — 51.06%
Ryan Eberlin — 45 — 47.87%
Write-in — 1 — 1.06%
TOWANDA BOROUGH WARD 2 COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Jonathan B. Schulze — 41 — 97.62%
Write-in — 1 — 2.38%
TOWANDA BOROUGH WARD 2 COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Connor White — 37 — 62.71%
Write-in — 22 — 37.29%
TOWANDA BOROUGH WARD 3 COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
J. Mark Christini — 129 — 51.81%
Michelle Vera Hatch — 117 — 46.99%
Total Votes — 3 — 1.20%
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Charlotte S. Sullivan - 110 - 100%
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Joseph A. Snell - 114 - 100%
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Roy E. Schrimp - 114 - 100%
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Kevin Curry - 106 - 100%
NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Wesley Mosier - 47 - 97.92%
TROY BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 4
David Robert Blair - 135 - 47.37%
John V. Davis, Jr. - 129 - 45.26%
Write-in - 21 - 7.37%
TROY TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Donald R. Jenkins - 269 - 99.63%
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Carl Yurgatis - 153 - 96.84%
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Linda Mae Tewksbury - 158 - 99.37%
ULSTER TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Reed Bidlack - 102 - 95.33%
WARREN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
William D. Franklin - 182 - 97.85%
WARREN TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Janet A. Carr - 182 - 100%
WARREN TOWNSHIP TAX COLLECTOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Claire Abell Allen - 189 - 100%
WELLS TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Timothy Noble - 73 - 54.48%
Write-in - 61 - 45.52%
WELLS TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Donald D. White, Jr. - 135 - 100%
WELLS TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Cindy Nagy - 132 - 100%
WELLS TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Pamela J. Carr - 130 - 100%
WILMOT TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Martin Harvey - 144 - 97.30%
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
James Vajda, Jr. - 18 - 90%
Write-in - 2 - 10%
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Tyler Bowen - 105 - 95.45%
Write-in - 5 - 4.55%
WYALUSING BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 3
Deirdre Huber - 24 - 100%
WYALUSING BOROUGH COUNCILMAN 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 3
Joshua VanDeMark - 56 - 44.80%
Joshua P. Kilmer - 58 - 46.40%
Write-in - 11 - 8.80%
WYALUSING TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Jim Souto - 185 - 97.37%
Write-in - 5 - 2.63%
WYALUSING TOWNSHIP AUDITOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Bonnie Mader - 192 - 100%
WYSOX TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR 6 Year Term (REPUBLICAN) N
Vote For 1
Victor M. Franklin - 217 - 98.64%
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Chuck Frisbie - 136 - 91.89%
Write-in - 12 - 8.11%
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Christopher D. Jones - 118 - 35.54%
Chuck Frisbie - 141 - 42.47%
Bryan Tate - 70 - 21.08%
Write-in - 3 - 0.90%
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
John W. Cheresnowsky - 264 - 98.51%
Write-in - 4 - 1.49%
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
John W. Cheresnowsky - 570 - 96.28%
Write-in - 22 - 3.72%
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 3 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Jason R. Johnson - 371 - 50.07%
Kathy Jo Minnick - 362 - 48.85%
Write-in - 8 - 1.08%
CANTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Arica Jennings - 56 - 45.90%
Matthew Jennings - 58 - 47.54%
Write-in - 8 - 6.56%
CANTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Matthew Jennings - 110 - 15.26%
Arica Jennings - 289 - 40.08%
David DeCristo - 321 - 44.52%
Write-in - 1 - 0.14%
CANTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
William G. Holland, III - 118 - 88.72%
Write-in - 15 - 11.28%
NORTHEAST BRADFORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 5
Louis Ugliuzza - 132 - 45.21%
Connie Kuhlman - 133 - 45.55%
Write-in - 27 - 9.25%
NORTHEAST BRADFORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 5
Louis Ugliuzza - 734 - 23.36%
Connie Kuhlman - 686 - 21.83%
Shane Chapman - 727 - 23.14%
Richard Jones - 803 - 25.56%
Write-in - 192 - 6.11%
SAYRE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 5
Patricia Hughey - 256 - 16%
Jo Ann Sabatura - 201 - 12.56%
Andrew Hickey - 266 - 16.62%
Bryan Roof, II - 150 - 9.38%
Donald F. Skerpon - 216 - 13.50%
Debra Agnew - 223 - 13.94%
Peter J. Quattrini, Jr. - 276 - 17.25%
Write-in - 12 - 0.75%
SAYRE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 5
Debra Agnew - 415 - 17.18%
Andrew Hickey - 436 - 18.05%
Donald F. Skerpon - 348 - 14.41%
Bryan Roof, II - 326 - 13.50%
Patricia Hughey - 429 - 17.76%
Peter J. Quattrini, Jr. - 430 - 17.81%
Write-in - 31 - 1.28%
TOWANDA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Scott Hauser - 263 - 52.08%
Evelyn Sherburne - 237 - 46.93%
Write-in - 5 - 0.99%
TOWANDA SCHOOL 2 4-YR (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Brooks H. Greenland - 123 - 96.09%
Write-in - 5 - 3.91%
TOWANDA SCHOOL 2 4YR (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Brooks H. Greenland - 480 - 93.75%
Write-in - 32 - 6.25%
TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Lisa Campbell - 356 - 37.91%
Shawn Bruce - 136 - 14.48%
Kevin Zufall - 155 - 16.51%
Tad Culkin - 289 - 30.78%
Write-in - 3 - 0.32%
TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Sarah Murray - 101 - 87.83%
Write-in - 14 - 12.17%
TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Tytus Lee Zimmerman - 281 - 61.62%
Sarah Murray - 161 - 35.31%
Write-in - 14 - 3.07%
TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Patricia Holley - 403 96.18%
Write-in - 16 - 3.82%
TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 3 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Abe Capece - 304 - 38.92%
Ryan Schrader - 444 - 56.85%
Write-in - 33 - 4.23%
TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 3 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 2 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Jolene A. Smyth - 502 - 98.43%
Write-in - 8 - 1.57%
WYALUSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Duane Naugle - 110 - 96.49%
Write-in - 4 - 3.51%
WYALUSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 1 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Duane Naugle - 377 - 92.86%
Write-in - 29 - 7.14%
WYALUSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Lori A. Keeney-Naugle — 84 — 100%
WYALUSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 2 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Lori A. Keeney-Naugle - 325 - 91.81%
Write-in - 29 - 8.19%
WYALUSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 3 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 2
Tiffani L. Warner - 45 - 88.24%
Write-in - 6 - 11.76%
WYALUSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGION 3 SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4 Year Term (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 2
Tiffani L. Warner - 206 - 80.16%
Write-in - 51 - 19.84%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-01 (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Jonathan M. Wilcox - 578 - 98.47%
Write-in - 9 - 1.53%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-01 (REPUBLICAN)
Jonathan M. Wilcox - 2,310 - 99.27%
Write-in - 17 - 0.73%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-02 (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Larry J. Hurley - 696 - 97.89%
Write-in - 15 - 2.11%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-02 (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Larry J. Hurley - 1,051 - 99.43%
Write-in - 6 - 0.57%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-03 (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Todd Carr - 359 - 98.09%
Write-in - 7 - 1.91%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-03 (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Todd Carr - 1,007 - 98.44%
Write-in - 16 - 1.56%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-04 (DEMOCRATIC)
Vote For 1
Kelly Beers Gannon - 183 - 28.46%
Eric Matthews - 107 - 16.64%
Ryan Leo Edsell - 348 - 54.12%
Write-in - 5 - 0.78%
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 42-3-04 (REPUBLICAN)
Vote For 1
Averill Campbell - 152 - 5.30%
Kelly Beers Gannon - 300 - 10.46%
Ryan Leo Edsell - 1,553 - 54.15%
Eric Matthews - 859 - 29.95%
Write-in - 4 - 0.14%
ROME BOROUGH BALLOT QUESTION
YES — 21 — 58.33%
NO — 15 — 41.67%
