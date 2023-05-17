generic election

Bradford County wrapped up its primary elections Tuesday night for a variety of municipal offices.

A total of 10,321 ballots were cast, which is a 32.16% turnout of the county's 32,096 registered voters. Last year’s primaries featured a turnout of 37.39% with 12,109 total ballots cast. Party distribution for the number of voters in the primary election consisted of 7,687 Republican voters, which made up 74.48%, and 2,633 Democrats, or 25.51%.