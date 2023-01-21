Bradford County District Attorney, Albert C. Ondrey, announces that he will not seek re-election this fall and that he will retire from the practice of law after 40 years.
At the expiration of this term, Ondrey will have served Bradford County for 21 years full time and some additional part-time years as Assistant District Attorney and District Attorney.
Ondrey was appointed District Attorney June 1, 2021 and elected to the position in November 2021 for the balance of the term.
“It has been my pleasure to serve Bradford County for these 20 plus years and will continue to be my honor to do so until the end of my term,” Ondrey said. “I thank the members of law enforcement and the community for their assistance over these years. My goal was to restore trust to the office after the unfortunate events leading to the resignation of the prior District Attorney and I believe that I have accomplished that.”
