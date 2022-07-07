Bradford County Domestic Relations Office will host its first golf tournament

TOWANDA — An annual golf tournament that benefits children of domestic relations employees will be held for the first time in Bradford County.
The Bradford County Domestic Relations Office will host the 10th Annual DRAP Joe Waters Memorial Golf Tournament at the Towanda Golf Club on Aug. 19. A rain date is set for Aug. 30 in the event of bad weather.
The event is organized by the Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit composed of child support professionals dedicated to improving child services in the commonwealth.
A shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m. with a captain and crew format. Admission will be $90 per person, which includes the cart, green fees, a light breakfast, lunch and prizes. BCDRO Assistant Director Chris Dunham stated that the price is comparable or even cheaper compared to other golf tournaments he has seen.
The event is named for Joe Waters, the tournament’s founder and former director of Chester County Domestic Relations for over 30 years before he passed away from cancer in 2020.
“There are around 1,400 domestic relations workers in Pennsylvania,” said Dunham. “This is a very important issue to many people in our organization because they know Joe and he was very popular. We didn’t want to see it cancelled this year, so we decided to keep it going.”
The tournament raises money for scholarships funds that are handed out during DRAP’s annual training conference and recipients are chosen in a random draw.
“Our organization every year has given out three to five scholarships from $1,000 to $1,500,” said BCDRO Director Vonda Huffman. “They also usually give out one scholarship to an employee in the state.”
This is the first time that the tournament will be held in Bradford County, Huffman stated. Organizers originally weren’t going to have it this year, but Huffman and Dunham decided to keep it going and avoid its cancellation.
“We try to give back to the community and our employees because they work hard across the commonwealth,” she said.
Huffman and Dunham would also like to remind the public that BCDRO has moved out of the Bradford County Courthouse and is now located across the street inside the new Bradford County Sheriff’s Office that was the former Ben Franklin building.
For any questions, people can call BCDRO at 570-265-1718.
