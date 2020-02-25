ATHENS — A drug dealer is off the streets and is awaiting trial, following the efforts of the Bradford County Drug Task Force and a confidential informant, according to a police report from the Athens Township Police Department.
On April 4, 2019, the confidential informant and members of the task force met for the purpose of purchasing two grams of heroin from one identified as Jordan Micheal White, 32, from Elmira, New York. White, also known as Jordan Dove, had been in contact with the task force and the informant multiple times through messages over Facebook.
Eventually an agreement was met to purchase the heroin for $240 at a local gas station located in Athens Township. With $240 of OAG pre-recorded buy money, the deal was a success and both the dealer and the police left in separate vehicles. Upon returning to a pre-arranged location, the baggie of suspected heroin weighed 1.91 grams and was secured in accordance with Athens Township Police policies.
White was arraigned Feb. 20 with his bail set at $100,000 as he faces charges for delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. White’s hearing is set to take place on March 3 and his bail was not paid as of publication.
