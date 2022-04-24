WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Bradford County celebrated Earth Day this year with a showcase of the resources and fun that can be found in the natural world.
The 2022 Bradford County Earth Day was held at the Stoll Natural Resource Center Saturday. The venue was packed with multiple attendees who were eager to see the various displays.
The Bradford County Conservation District organized the event to promote hands-on activities and outdoor education, according to District Manager Cathy Yeakel.
“There is so much people can learn about the outdoors from an event like this,” she said. “People are excited to get out and do something again, especially since we had to cancel the last few years due to COVID-19.”
Kids got to dig for items like rocks and animal bones in dirt and fertilizer in an activity presented by Binghamton University’s Community Archaeological Program. Graduate students guided and taught the children on how archeological digs are conducted through the activity.
“It gives our students a perfect opportunity to connect with people and show them what their archaeological work consists of,” said Program Director Laurie Miroff.
Students of the Cornell Raptor Program had birds of prey on display and even carried some around like the merlin falcon and broad winged hawk. The program was established in 1993 to provide Cornell undergraduate students an opportunity to promote conservation of birds of prey.
Outdoorsmen activities and historical preservation were on display. Furs and pelts from animals like foxes, beavers and wolves were shown to attendees by the Pennsylvania Trappers Association, Inc. Meanwhile, the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen showcased early American arrowheads, plants, herbs and muzzle-loaders.
Local farms were able to promote their businesses as well. Farm Assistant Kim Gridley promoted her employer, the Troy-based Greener Pastures Farm & Greenhouses, which has everything from pastured eggs, chickens and goats to vegetables and herbs.
“Everyday is Earth Day to me, so we should all be good stewards of the environment,” said Gridley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.