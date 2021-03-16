The Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services received 271 nominating petitions for those interested in running for local office in the upcoming Municipal Primary Election.
Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors said that the election office usually sees more candidates, citing 328 petitions filed for the same election in 2017.
Ten signatures are required for those interested in running for municipal government, school board, constable, and judge of elections, while five are required for inspector of elections, election officials previously explained. Those running for school boards can file petitions to be included in both the Republican and Democrat sides of the primary.
Smithkors said that the school districts excluding Sayre and Northeast Bradford – which did not have any candidates this year, are split up into regions to ensure each section of a geographic area is evenly represented by residents.
This will be the election office’s third year of using new voting machines that store votes electronically along with a paper copy in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate that voting offices had to abide by prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.
Smithkors explained that the BC election office made the switch early in 2019 to make sure things were running smoothly before the election.
Officials will be implementing COVID-19 safety measures at the polls this year to prevent the spread of the virus to voters and poll workers.
“We’ll have plexiglass shields in place, we’ll have disinfectants and Clorox wipes and everything we’ll need to sanitize in-between voters, and we’ll have face masks in place for our poll workers, assuming that they will still be required in Pennsylvania at that time – I have no reason to believe they won’t be,” she said.
Smithkors said that officials will be conducting the casting of the lots this week to determine the ballot order for each candidate.
Next, officials will be processing voter registration up until May 3. Smithkors noted that party changes, address changes and new registrations are typical in a primary election.
“In addition to that, we will be preparing for mail-in ballots to go out, conducting poll working training for all of our 365 poll workers, and preparing all of the election materials, bags and routes,” she said.
Smithkors added that although May 18 seems far enough away, officials will be busy the entire time from now until the election.
The following BC candidates are seeking office in the Municipal Primary Election on Tuesday, May 18:
Alba Borough:
Dale G. Palmer (R) – Mayor
Broc E. Forbes (R) – Member of Council
Carol A. Bastian (R) – Member of Council
Stephen V. Bastian (R) – Member of Council
Tom Hojnowski (R) – Member of Council
Danielle M. May (R) – Member of Council
Dessa M. Staboleski (R) – Judge of Election
Sharon Spencer (R) – Inspector of Election
Albany Township:
Mary J. Moon (R) – Supervisor
Connie Boyer (R) – Tax Collector
Thomas Raymond Broscius (R) – Constable
Armenia Township:
Steve S. Harris (R) – Supervisor
Tiffany Putnam (R) – Auditor
Karyn R. Harwick (R) – Auditor
Mallory J. Babcock (R) – Tax Collector
Donna Wandell (R) – Judge of Election
Asylum Township:
Donald Johnson Jr. (R) – Supervisor
Jack Tuttle (R) – Supervisor
Sharon Winter (R) – Auditor
Annette Madigan (R) – Tax Collector
BillieJo Tuttle (R) – Tax Collector
Lola J. Kunkle (D) – Inspector of Election
Athens Area School District:
John A. Johnson (R) – Region 3 School Director
Christopher Jones (R) – Region 1 School Director
Christopher Jones (D) – Region 1 School Director
Natalie Smart (R) – Region 1 School Director
Natalie Smart (D) – Region 1 School Director
Kevin Rude (R) – Region 2 School Director
Athens Borough:
Francis Skip Roupp (R) – Mayor
William Cotton (R) – Mayor
JoAnne Polzella (R) – Member of Council
Patrick Cotton (R) – Member of Council
Anthony Smith (R) – Member of Council
Jeffrey Nason (R) – Member of Council
Matt Patton (D) – Member of Council
Sharon Sporn (D) – Member of Council
Paul H. Gilbert (R) – Tax Collector
James M. Canning (R) – High Constable
James M. Canning (R) – 4th Ward Constable
Robert E. Wilkinson (R) – 2nd Ward Constable
Katie Jones (R) – 1st Ward Judge of Election
Joyce D. Weaver (R) – 4th Ward Judge of Election
Sharon K. Slater (R) – 4th Ward Inspector of Election
Athens Township:
Tressa C. Heffron (R) – Supervisor
Alan Burgess (R) – Supervisor
Matthew E. Wayman (R) – Supervisor
Joshua E. Canning (R) – Supervisor
Ginger Kinner (R) – Tax Collector
Burlington Borough:
John M. Butts (R) – Member of Council
Sharon Butts (R) – Judge of Election
Marylou Rogers (R) – Judge of Election
Janell Danine (R) – Inspector of Election
Burlington Township:
Jeffrey Y. Selleck (R) – Inspector of Election
Canton Area School District:
J. Scott May (R) – Region 2 School Director
Canton Borough:
Dean Vanderpool (R) – Mayor
Richard B. Porter Sr. (R) – Mayor
Lynette D. Ambruch (R) – Member of Council
David B. Preston (R) – Member of Council
Alyssa J. Packard (R) – Member of Council
Robert E. Johnson (R) – Member of Council
William Mosher (R) – Member of Council
Michael D. Shultz (R) – Member of Council
Brian Koval (R) – Member of Council
Gary Glecker (R) – Tax Collector
Marie Stankiewicz (D) – Inspector of Election
Canton Township:
Elnor K. Blaney (R) – Supervisor
Michele L. Deegan (R) – Tax Collector
Kay Pepper (D) – Judge of Election
Mona Hamm (D) – Inspector of Election
Karen R. Clark (R) – Inspector of Election
Marjorie Spencer (R) – Inspector of Election
Colombia Township:
Bonnie L. Duart (R) – Judge of Election
Linda L. Miller (R) – Inspector of Election
Eilene A. Tesdesco (D) – Inspector of Election
Franklin Township:
Kay H. McNeal (R) – Tax Collector
Granville Township:
Lori Saxton (R) – Supervisor
Lucas Pepper (R) – Supervisor
Barbara Morgan (R) – Tax Collector
Dale W. Butcher (R) – Constable
Kathleen W. Fleming (R) – Judge of Election
Gail Kinch (D) – Inspector of Election
Ida M. Butcher (R) – Inspector of Election
Herrick Township:
Melissa E. Clouse (R) – Tax Collector
LeRaysville Borough:
Chris M. Young (R) – Mayor
John Alderson (R) – Member of Council
LeRoy Township:
Michael Miosi (R) – Supervisor
Mary A. Krise (R) – Tax Collector
Jeanne Butters (R) – Judge of Election
Jane Moore (R) – Inspector of Election
Litchfield Township:
William Zurn (D) – Supervisor
Kevin Merrill (R) – Supervisor
Andrew A. Tiffany (R) – Supervisor
Joy C. Drake (R) – Tax Collector
Lauren M. Campbell (R) – Tax Collector
Theodore Benjamin (R) – Constable
Faith L. McClelland (R) – Judge of Election
Monroe Borough:
Seth Wills (R) – Mayor
Daniel E. Troup (D) – Member of Council
Scott Sandfort (R) – Member of Council
William S. Shaw (R) – Member of Council
Leo J. Wills Jr. (R) – Member of Council
Brenda Wills (R) – Auditor
Janet Jan Astare (R) – Tax Collector
Tank Carr (R) – Inspector of Election
Ruth Dunn (R) – Inspector of Election
Monroe Township:
Sonja Wood (R) – Tax Collector
Michael Stroud (R) – Constable
Susan Dunn (R) – Judge of Election
Toni L. Lamphere (R) – Inspector of Election
New Albany Borough:
Daniel A. Dunham (R) – Mayor
Sheena Pettitt (R) – Member of Council
Walter D. Manley (D) – Member of Council
Connie M. Green (D) – Judge of Election
Kaitlyn Leljedal (D) – Inspector of Election
North Towanda Township:
Gerald Sheets (R) – Supervisor
Cynthia A. Williams (D) – Tax Collector
Orwell Township:
Jeffrey Robbins (R) – Supervisor
Shirley M. Snyder (R) – Tax Collector
Overton Township:
Joanne Jasper (R) – Tax Collector
Pike Township:
Colleen Otis Edsell (R) – Tax Collector
Linda L. Russell (R) – Judge of Election
Janice Young (R) – Inspector of Election
Kathy D. Bresnan (D) – Inspector of Election
Ridgebury Township:
Ray Bellows (R) – Supervisor
Juliette Walsh (R) – Tax Collector
Kimberly A. Lewis (R) – Judge of Election
Pat Anthony (R) – Inspector of Election
Rome Township:
Jenny Payne (R) – Supervisor
Lori Kepner (R) – Supervisor
Tina Hottle (R) – Auditor
Beth Young (R) – Tax Collector
Sheila A. Hawley (R) – Tax Collector
Billie Parker (R) – Judge of Election
Dawn L. Grohol (R) – Inspector of Election
Sayre Area School District:
Margaret K. Barry (R) – School Director
Margaret K. Barry (D) – School Director
Ronald Cole (R) – School Director
Ronald Cole (D) – School Director
Samuel Moore (R) – School Director
Samuel More (D) – School Director
Sayre Borough:
Henry G. Farley (D) – Mayor
Jessie DeKar (R) – Member of Council
James Daly (R) – Member of Council
Gabriel J. Felt (D) – Member of Council
Amy Murrelle (R) – Tax Collector
Arthur E. VanRiper (R) – 2nd Ward Constable
Virginia Malone (R) – 3rd Ward Judge of Election
Julie A. Kowalewicz (D) – 5th Ward Inspector of Election
Julianne C. Wright (D) – 5th Ward Judge of Election
Sheshequin Township:
Kurt D. Lafy (R) – Supervisor
Anita Whipple (R) – Tax Collector
Smithfield Township:
Wade V. Hulslander (R) – Supervisor
Charlene Edger (R) – Tax Collector
Janet M. Teeter (R) – Judge of Election
Marcia Keston (D) – Inspector of Election
South Creek Township:
Stan Sterling (R) – Supervisor
South Waverly Borough:
Timothy M. Hickey (D) – Mayor
Christopher Wood (D) – Member of Council
Roxanne Testen (D) – Member of Council
Burdett Porter (R) – Member of Council
Cynthia Coyle Parrish (R) – Member of Council
John Testen (D) – Tax Collector
Donna L. Nocchi (D) – Judge of Election
Joyce Petrocco (D) – Inspector of Election
Josephine Bradley (D) – Inspector of Election
Springfield Township:
Randy L. Watson (R) – 2 Year Term Supervisor
Randy L. Watson (R) – 6 Year Term Supervisor
Rodney Vorhees (R) – 2 Year Term Supervisor
Rodney Vorhees (R) – 6 Year Term Supervisor
William Angove (R) – Supervisor
Clarence Guthrie (R) – Supervisor
Christina Kuhn (R) – Supervisor
Gretchen Geer (R) – Auditor
Liza Vorhees (R) – Tax Collector
Bruce Pond (R) – Constable
Linda DeBach (R) – Inspector of Election
Standing Stone Township:
Michael Kingsley (D) – Supervisor
Helen E. Olewnik (R) – Tax Collector
Terry Primrose (D) – Inspector of Election
Sylvania Borough:
Robert A. Abbott (R) – Mayor
Katherine Morgan (R) – Member of Council
Jean Young (R) – Member of Council
T. Clifford Rigby (R) – Member of Council
Terry Township:
Brad Delamater (R) – Supervisor
Towanda Area School District:
Brady C. Finogle (R) – Region 2 School Director
Brady C. Finogle (D) – Region 2 School Director
John J. Hennessy (R) – Region 3 School Director
Towanda Borough:
Garrett Miller (R) – Mayor
Jean Miller (R) – 1st Ward Member of Council
William Kovalcin Jr. (R) – 2nd Ward Member of Council
Gary Parks (R) – 3rd Ward Member of Council
Michelle Hatch (R) – 3rd Ward Member of Council
Kara Eberlin (R) – Tax Collector
Marie Walsh Seibert (R) – 1st Ward Judge of Election
Karen Wampole (R) – 1st Ward Inspector of Election
Patricia Martin (R) – 2nd Ward Inspector of Election
Towanda Township:
Gary B. Scranton (R) – Supervisor
Karrie L. Green (R) – Tax Collector
Nichole A. Johnson (R) – Auditor
Patrick H. Savercool (R) – Constable
Troy Area School District:
Mary Abreau (D) – Region 1 School Director
Mary Abreau (D) – Region 1 School Director
R. Gavin Watson (R) – Region 2 School Director
R. Gavin Watson (D) – Region 2 School Director
Heather Bohner (R) – Region 2 School Director
Heather Bohner (D) –Region 2 School Director
Kelsey McNeal (R) – Region 3 School Director
Kelsey McNeal (D) – Region 3 School Director
Darren Roy (R) – Region 3 School Director
Darren Roy (D) – Region 3 School Director
Troy Borough:
Mike Powers (D) – Mayor
Jason Hodlofski (R) – Member of Council
Timothy J. Bruce (R) – Member of Council
William Hawrylo (D) – Tax Collector
Marla L. Oldroyd (R) – Judge of Election
Janet R. Ordway (R) – Inspector of Election
Troy Township:
Jason R. Wilcox (R) – Supervisor
Kerry A. Doud (R) – Tax Collector
David Pierchorowicz (R) – Constable
Tuscarora Township:
Patrick Beebe (R) – Supervisor
Sandra Gehin (R) – Tax Collector
Vivian Vannan (D) – Minority Inspector
Heather L. H. Sharer (R) – Inspector of Election
Ulster Township:
J. Jeffrey Lennox (R) – Supervisor
Kathy Assumpcao (R) – Tax Collector
James Donovan (R) – Judge of Election
Katherine Donovan (R) – Inspector of Election
Warren Township:
Matthew Wilks (R) – Supervisor
Ronald Dewing (R) – Tax Collector
Sally A. Dewing (R) – Auditor
Russell A. Dewing Jr. (R) – Constable
Georgie Dewing (R) – Judge of Election
Donna M. Pitcher (R) – Inspector of Election
Penny Treadwell (D) – Inspector of Election
Wells Township:
Katy Stewart — Vitarius (R) – Supervisor
Fred J. Vitarius (R) – Supervisor
Gavin Snyder (R) – Supervisor
John G. Shimko (R) – Supervisor
Mary Hastings (R) – Tax Collector
Mickey Millen (R) – Constable
Georgia M. Schonher (R) – Judge of Election
Dawn C. Wright (D) – Inspector of Election
Beverly J. Smith (R) – Inspector of Election
West Burlington Township:
Sherrill Jennings (R) – Judge of Election
Ralph A. Jennings (R) – Supervisor
Doris Parks (D) – Inspector of Election
Kathryn Walters (R) – Inspector of Election
Wilmot Township:
Frank Messersmith (R) – Supervisor
Ashley M. Hunsinger (R) – Tax Collector
Windham Township:
Gale Bowen (R) – Supervisor
Doris A. Powell (R) – Tax Collector
Sandra Shuman (R) – Auditor
Martha Shuman (R) – Auditor
Mary Jane Baker (R) – Judge of Election
Julia Beckwith Ripa (R) – Inspector of Election
Wyalusing Area School District:
Tiffani L. Warner (D) – Region 3 School Director
Tiffani L. Warner (R) – Region 3 School Director
Matthew Muench (R) – Region 3 School Director
Terry A. Cobb (D) – Region 2 School Director
Terry A. Cobb (R) – Region School Director
Wyalusing Borough:
Micah Dietz (R) – Member of Council
Gwendolyn Pickett (R) – Judge of Election
Louise A. Sharer (D) – Inspector of Election
Wyalusing Township:
Marvin Meteer (R) – Supervisor
Rhonda McCarty (R) – Tax Collector
Ava J. Tunnicliff (R) – Auditor
Sherri Ann Fenton (R) – Judge of Election
Elaine M. Sabo (R) – Inspector of Election
Deborah J. Howard (R) – Inspector of Election
Wysox Township:
Brenda Benjamin (R) – Tax Collector
