The Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services received 271 nominating petitions for those interested in running for local office in the upcoming Municipal Primary Election.

Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors said that the election office usually sees more candidates, citing 328 petitions filed for the same election in 2017.

Ten signatures are required for those interested in running for municipal government, school board, constable, and judge of elections, while five are required for inspector of elections, election officials previously explained. Those running for school boards can file petitions to be included in both the Republican and Democrat sides of the primary.

Smithkors said that the school districts excluding Sayre and Northeast Bradford – which did not have any candidates this year, are split up into regions to ensure each section of a geographic area is evenly represented by residents.

This will be the election office’s third year of using new voting machines that store votes electronically along with a paper copy in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate that voting offices had to abide by prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.

Smithkors explained that the BC election office made the switch early in 2019 to make sure things were running smoothly before the election.

Officials will be implementing COVID-19 safety measures at the polls this year to prevent the spread of the virus to voters and poll workers.

“We’ll have plexiglass shields in place, we’ll have disinfectants and Clorox wipes and everything we’ll need to sanitize in-between voters, and we’ll have face masks in place for our poll workers, assuming that they will still be required in Pennsylvania at that time – I have no reason to believe they won’t be,” she said.

Smithkors said that officials will be conducting the casting of the lots this week to determine the ballot order for each candidate.

Next, officials will be processing voter registration up until May 3. Smithkors noted that party changes, address changes and new registrations are typical in a primary election.

“In addition to that, we will be preparing for mail-in ballots to go out, conducting poll working training for all of our 365 poll workers, and preparing all of the election materials, bags and routes,” she said.

Smithkors added that although May 18 seems far enough away, officials will be busy the entire time from now until the election.

The following BC candidates are seeking office in the Municipal Primary Election on Tuesday, May 18:

Alba Borough:

Dale G. Palmer (R) – Mayor

Broc E. Forbes (R) – Member of Council

Carol A. Bastian (R) – Member of Council

Stephen V. Bastian (R) – Member of Council

Tom Hojnowski (R) – Member of Council

Danielle M. May (R) – Member of Council

Dessa M. Staboleski (R) – Judge of Election

Sharon Spencer (R) – Inspector of Election

Albany Township:

Mary J. Moon (R) – Supervisor

Connie Boyer (R) – Tax Collector

Thomas Raymond Broscius (R) – Constable

Armenia Township:

Steve S. Harris (R) – Supervisor

Tiffany Putnam (R) – Auditor

Karyn R. Harwick (R) – Auditor

Mallory J. Babcock (R) – Tax Collector

Donna Wandell (R) – Judge of Election

Asylum Township:

Donald Johnson Jr. (R) – Supervisor

Jack Tuttle (R) – Supervisor

Sharon Winter (R) – Auditor

Annette Madigan (R) – Tax Collector

BillieJo Tuttle (R) – Tax Collector

Lola J. Kunkle (D) – Inspector of Election

Athens Area School District:

John A. Johnson (R) – Region 3 School Director

Christopher Jones (R) – Region 1 School Director

Christopher Jones (D) – Region 1 School Director

Natalie Smart (R) – Region 1 School Director

Natalie Smart (D) – Region 1 School Director

Kevin Rude (R) – Region 2 School Director

Athens Borough:

Francis Skip Roupp (R) – Mayor

William Cotton (R) – Mayor

JoAnne Polzella (R) – Member of Council

Patrick Cotton (R) – Member of Council

Anthony Smith (R) – Member of Council

Jeffrey Nason (R) – Member of Council

Matt Patton (D) – Member of Council

Sharon Sporn (D) – Member of Council

Paul H. Gilbert (R) – Tax Collector

James M. Canning (R) – High Constable

James M. Canning (R) – 4th Ward Constable

Robert E. Wilkinson (R) – 2nd Ward Constable

Katie Jones (R) – 1st Ward Judge of Election

Joyce D. Weaver (R) – 4th Ward Judge of Election

Sharon K. Slater (R) – 4th Ward Inspector of Election

Athens Township:

Tressa C. Heffron (R) – Supervisor

Alan Burgess (R) – Supervisor

Matthew E. Wayman (R) – Supervisor

Joshua E. Canning (R) – Supervisor

Ginger Kinner (R) – Tax Collector

Burlington Borough:

John M. Butts (R) – Member of Council

Sharon Butts (R) – Judge of Election

Marylou Rogers (R) – Judge of Election

Janell Danine (R) – Inspector of Election

Burlington Township:

Jeffrey Y. Selleck (R) – Inspector of Election

Canton Area School District:

J. Scott May (R) – Region 2 School Director

Canton Borough:

Dean Vanderpool (R) – Mayor

Richard B. Porter Sr. (R) – Mayor

Lynette D. Ambruch (R) – Member of Council

David B. Preston (R) – Member of Council

Alyssa J. Packard (R) – Member of Council

Robert E. Johnson (R) – Member of Council

William Mosher (R) – Member of Council

Michael D. Shultz (R) – Member of Council

Brian Koval (R) – Member of Council

Gary Glecker (R) – Tax Collector

Marie Stankiewicz (D) – Inspector of Election

Canton Township:

Elnor K. Blaney (R) – Supervisor

Michele L. Deegan (R) – Tax Collector

Kay Pepper (D) – Judge of Election

Mona Hamm (D) – Inspector of Election

Karen R. Clark (R) – Inspector of Election

Marjorie Spencer (R) – Inspector of Election

Colombia Township:

Bonnie L. Duart (R) – Judge of Election

Linda L. Miller (R) – Inspector of Election

Eilene A. Tesdesco (D) – Inspector of Election

Franklin Township:

Kay H. McNeal (R) – Tax Collector

Granville Township:

Lori Saxton (R) – Supervisor

Lucas Pepper (R) – Supervisor

Barbara Morgan (R) – Tax Collector

Dale W. Butcher (R) – Constable

Kathleen W. Fleming (R) – Judge of Election

Gail Kinch (D) – Inspector of Election

Ida M. Butcher (R) – Inspector of Election

Herrick Township:

Melissa E. Clouse (R) – Tax Collector

LeRaysville Borough:

Chris M. Young (R) – Mayor

John Alderson (R) – Member of Council

LeRoy Township:

Michael Miosi (R) – Supervisor

Mary A. Krise (R) – Tax Collector

Jeanne Butters (R) – Judge of Election

Jane Moore (R) – Inspector of Election

Litchfield Township:

William Zurn (D) – Supervisor

Kevin Merrill (R) – Supervisor

Andrew A. Tiffany (R) – Supervisor

Joy C. Drake (R) – Tax Collector

Lauren M. Campbell (R) – Tax Collector

Theodore Benjamin (R) – Constable

Faith L. McClelland (R) – Judge of Election

Monroe Borough:

Seth Wills (R) – Mayor

Daniel E. Troup (D) – Member of Council

Scott Sandfort (R) – Member of Council

William S. Shaw (R) – Member of Council

Leo J. Wills Jr. (R) – Member of Council

Brenda Wills (R) – Auditor

Janet Jan Astare (R) – Tax Collector

Tank Carr (R) – Inspector of Election

Ruth Dunn (R) – Inspector of Election

Monroe Township:

Sonja Wood (R) – Tax Collector

Michael Stroud (R) – Constable

Susan Dunn (R) – Judge of Election

Toni L. Lamphere (R) – Inspector of Election

New Albany Borough:

Daniel A. Dunham (R) – Mayor

Sheena Pettitt (R) – Member of Council

Walter D. Manley (D) – Member of Council

Connie M. Green (D) – Judge of Election

Kaitlyn Leljedal (D) – Inspector of Election

North Towanda Township:

Gerald Sheets (R) – Supervisor

Cynthia A. Williams (D) – Tax Collector

Orwell Township:

Jeffrey Robbins (R) – Supervisor

Shirley M. Snyder (R) – Tax Collector

Overton Township:

Joanne Jasper (R) – Tax Collector

Pike Township:

Colleen Otis Edsell (R) – Tax Collector

Linda L. Russell (R) – Judge of Election

Janice Young (R) – Inspector of Election

Kathy D. Bresnan (D) – Inspector of Election

Ridgebury Township:

Ray Bellows (R) – Supervisor

Juliette Walsh (R) – Tax Collector

Kimberly A. Lewis (R) – Judge of Election

Pat Anthony (R) – Inspector of Election

Rome Township:

Jenny Payne (R) – Supervisor

Lori Kepner (R) – Supervisor

Tina Hottle (R) – Auditor

Beth Young (R) – Tax Collector

Sheila A. Hawley (R) – Tax Collector

Billie Parker (R) – Judge of Election

Dawn L. Grohol (R) – Inspector of Election

Sayre Area School District:

Margaret K. Barry (R) – School Director

Margaret K. Barry (D) – School Director

Ronald Cole (R) – School Director

Ronald Cole (D) – School Director

Samuel Moore (R) – School Director

Samuel More (D) – School Director

Sayre Borough:

Henry G. Farley (D) – Mayor

Jessie DeKar (R) – Member of Council

James Daly (R) – Member of Council

Gabriel J. Felt (D) – Member of Council

Amy Murrelle (R) – Tax Collector

Arthur E. VanRiper (R) – 2nd Ward Constable

Virginia Malone (R) – 3rd Ward Judge of Election

Julie A. Kowalewicz (D) – 5th Ward Inspector of Election

Julianne C. Wright (D) – 5th Ward Judge of Election

Sheshequin Township:

Kurt D. Lafy (R) – Supervisor

Anita Whipple (R) – Tax Collector

Smithfield Township:

Wade V. Hulslander (R) – Supervisor

Charlene Edger (R) – Tax Collector

Janet M. Teeter (R) – Judge of Election

Marcia Keston (D) – Inspector of Election

South Creek Township:

Stan Sterling (R) – Supervisor

South Waverly Borough:

Timothy M. Hickey (D) – Mayor

Christopher Wood (D) – Member of Council

Roxanne Testen (D) – Member of Council

Burdett Porter (R) – Member of Council

Cynthia Coyle Parrish (R) – Member of Council

John Testen (D) – Tax Collector

Donna L. Nocchi (D) – Judge of Election

Joyce Petrocco (D) – Inspector of Election

Josephine Bradley (D) – Inspector of Election

Springfield Township:

Randy L. Watson (R) – 2 Year Term Supervisor

Randy L. Watson (R) – 6 Year Term Supervisor

Rodney Vorhees (R) – 2 Year Term Supervisor

Rodney Vorhees (R) – 6 Year Term Supervisor

William Angove (R) – Supervisor

Clarence Guthrie (R) – Supervisor

Christina Kuhn (R) – Supervisor

Gretchen Geer (R) – Auditor

Liza Vorhees (R) – Tax Collector

Bruce Pond (R) – Constable

Linda DeBach (R) – Inspector of Election

Standing Stone Township:

Michael Kingsley (D) – Supervisor

Helen E. Olewnik (R) – Tax Collector

Terry Primrose (D) – Inspector of Election

Sylvania Borough:

Robert A. Abbott (R) – Mayor

Katherine Morgan (R) – Member of Council

Jean Young (R) – Member of Council

T. Clifford Rigby (R) – Member of Council

Terry Township:

Brad Delamater (R) – Supervisor

Towanda Area School District:

Brady C. Finogle (R) – Region 2 School Director

Brady C. Finogle (D) – Region 2 School Director

John J. Hennessy (R) – Region 3 School Director

Towanda Borough:

Garrett Miller (R) – Mayor

Jean Miller (R) – 1st Ward Member of Council

William Kovalcin Jr. (R) – 2nd Ward Member of Council

Gary Parks (R) – 3rd Ward Member of Council

Michelle Hatch (R) – 3rd Ward Member of Council

Kara Eberlin (R) – Tax Collector

Marie Walsh Seibert (R) – 1st Ward Judge of Election

Karen Wampole (R) – 1st Ward Inspector of Election

Patricia Martin (R) – 2nd Ward Inspector of Election

Towanda Township:

Gary B. Scranton (R) – Supervisor

Karrie L. Green (R) – Tax Collector

Nichole A. Johnson (R) – Auditor

Patrick H. Savercool (R) – Constable

Troy Area School District:

Mary Abreau (D) – Region 1 School Director

Mary Abreau (D) – Region 1 School Director

R. Gavin Watson (R) – Region 2 School Director

R. Gavin Watson (D) – Region 2 School Director

Heather Bohner (R) – Region 2 School Director

Heather Bohner (D) –Region 2 School Director

Kelsey McNeal (R) – Region 3 School Director

Kelsey McNeal (D) – Region 3 School Director

Darren Roy (R) – Region 3 School Director

Darren Roy (D) – Region 3 School Director

Troy Borough:

Mike Powers (D) – Mayor

Jason Hodlofski (R) – Member of Council

Timothy J. Bruce (R) – Member of Council

William Hawrylo (D) – Tax Collector

Marla L. Oldroyd (R) – Judge of Election

Janet R. Ordway (R) – Inspector of Election

Troy Township:

Jason R. Wilcox (R) – Supervisor

Kerry A. Doud (R) – Tax Collector

David Pierchorowicz (R) – Constable

Tuscarora Township:

Patrick Beebe (R) – Supervisor

Sandra Gehin (R) – Tax Collector

Vivian Vannan (D) – Minority Inspector

Heather L. H. Sharer (R) – Inspector of Election

Ulster Township:

J. Jeffrey Lennox (R) – Supervisor

Kathy Assumpcao (R) – Tax Collector

James Donovan (R) – Judge of Election

Katherine Donovan (R) – Inspector of Election

Warren Township:

Matthew Wilks (R) – Supervisor

Ronald Dewing (R) – Tax Collector

Sally A. Dewing (R) – Auditor

Russell A. Dewing Jr. (R) – Constable

Georgie Dewing (R) – Judge of Election

Donna M. Pitcher (R) – Inspector of Election

Penny Treadwell (D) – Inspector of Election

Wells Township:

Katy Stewart — Vitarius (R) – Supervisor

Fred J. Vitarius (R) – Supervisor

Gavin Snyder (R) – Supervisor

John G. Shimko (R) – Supervisor

Mary Hastings (R) – Tax Collector

Mickey Millen (R) – Constable

Georgia M. Schonher (R) – Judge of Election

Dawn C. Wright (D) – Inspector of Election

Beverly J. Smith (R) – Inspector of Election

West Burlington Township:

Sherrill Jennings (R) – Judge of Election

Ralph A. Jennings (R) – Supervisor

Doris Parks (D) – Inspector of Election

Kathryn Walters (R) – Inspector of Election

Wilmot Township:

Frank Messersmith (R) – Supervisor

Ashley M. Hunsinger (R) – Tax Collector

Windham Township:

Gale Bowen (R) – Supervisor

Doris A. Powell (R) – Tax Collector

Sandra Shuman (R) – Auditor

Martha Shuman (R) – Auditor

Mary Jane Baker (R) – Judge of Election

Julia Beckwith Ripa (R) – Inspector of Election

Wyalusing Area School District:

Tiffani L. Warner (D) – Region 3 School Director

Tiffani L. Warner (R) – Region 3 School Director

Matthew Muench (R) – Region 3 School Director

Terry A. Cobb (D) – Region 2 School Director

Terry A. Cobb (R) – Region School Director

Wyalusing Borough:

Micah Dietz (R) – Member of Council

Gwendolyn Pickett (R) – Judge of Election

Louise A. Sharer (D) – Inspector of Election

Wyalusing Township:

Marvin Meteer (R) – Supervisor

Rhonda McCarty (R) – Tax Collector

Ava J. Tunnicliff (R) – Auditor

Sherri Ann Fenton (R) – Judge of Election

Elaine M. Sabo (R) – Inspector of Election

Deborah J. Howard (R) – Inspector of Election

Wysox Township:

Brenda Benjamin (R) – Tax Collector

