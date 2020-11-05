Bradford County Elections Bureau continues counting votes

The Bradford County Elections Bureau joined the nation in continuing to count ballots and work towards determining the results of the 2020 general election on Wednesday.
Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors stated that election day in Bradford County generally “went well.”
“We ran into a few small issues that were addressed in a timely manner,” Smithkors said. “The challenges of the day were issuing emergency ballots (some COVID related) on top of the election day madness and pre-canvassing Mail-Ins and Absentees.”
Smithkors reported that the Bradford County Election Bureau is approximately halfway through counting mail in and absentee ballots at this point and that the county has a 70.94% voter turnout so far.
Bradford County logged a 76% voter turnout in the 2016 Presidential election, according to Smithkors.
Smithkors explained that the Bradford County Elections Bureau will spend the rest of the week “verifying, opening and scanning mail-in and absentee ballots” as well as “reviewing all provisional ballots and presenting (her) findings to the Board of Elections (and) unpacking and sorting all supplies and equipment” before preparing for the official count which will be given on Friday.
