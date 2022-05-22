A Bradford County official has stated that COVID-19 cases are still high in the county and efforts to mitigate the virus are essential.
“Our COVID numbers are continuing to rise in the county in general,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
He stated that Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital currently has around 20 admitted COVID patients.
“The hospital admission numbers are lower than what they were several months ago, but we still have pretty high transmission of it throughout the county,” he said.
Bradford County has seen multiple periods of increases and decreases in 2022 so far. Cases were declining throughout the months of February and March until increases began mid-April.
Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County went from 278 to 258 in the recent period of May 11 to 17 of the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. Although this is a decrease, the current case number of 258 is still higher than the period of April 20 to 26, which showed 233 cases.
The current period of the dashboard also featured the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 460.9 to 427.7
• PCR testing positivity rate: 20.4% to 21.1%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 22.7 to 23.1
• Average daily number of patients on ventilators: 1.0 to 0.3
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness decreased by 0.3%, specifically from 1.7% to 1.4%.
For comparisons, the period of April 20 to 26 displayed the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 258.6 to 386.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.9% to 18.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 12.7 to 15.3.
• There were no patients on ventilators.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness decreased by 0.3%, specifically from 1.9% to 1.6%.
From May 11 to 17, there were 10 children aged 0 to 4 with COVID-19, while there were 29 children aged 5 to 18 with it in Bradford County.
There are 24,104 fully vaccinated county residents out of its total population of 60,323.
Bradford County has had 208 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
