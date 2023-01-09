Bradford County ends 2022 with COVID-19 case decreases overall, 228 total deaths (free to read)

After another year of combatting the COVID-19 virus, Bradford County ended 2022 with significantly less COVID-19 cases compared to how the year began.
New data within The Review’s COVID-19 report is from the recent period of Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Dec. 21 to 27, 2022.
Bradford County started 2022 with around 547 newly confirmed cases in the state dashboard period of Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022. As of the recent period and start of 2023, there are 94 COVID-19 cases in the county, which is a significant decrease compared to the start of 2022.
However, the recent case number of 94 is an increase in cases compared to the previous period of Dec. 21 to 27, 2022 that displayed 77 cases. Compared to the previous period, that is an increase of 17 cases.
The highest recorded number of COVID-19 cases within Bradford County in 2022 was 869 for the period of Jan. 7-13, 2022. Afterwards, cases began to decline for months until the state dashboard’s period of April 8-14 displayed a case increase of 71 to 124. During that time, COVID-19 cases were rising across the U.S. due to the rise of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Cases would continue to rise and fall throughout the year. The lowest number of COVID-19 cases in 2022 appears to be in the period of June 29 to July 5 that displayed around 46 cases. That was followed by the period of July 6 to 12, which showed an increase in cases from 46 to 66. A notable period displaying an increase was Aug. 17-23, 2022, which showed cases go from 89 to 126.
Entering 2022, Bradford County had around 165 total deaths related to the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began in 2020. As of the recent dashboard period, there are 228 total deaths related to COVID-19. This means that around 63 people died of the virus in 2022. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in Bradford County in the current period.
Bradford County continues to be categorized as a high transmission area for the virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. There are five counties that are considered high transmission: Bradford, Fulton, Forest, Franklin and Mifflin. Bradford County is the only county in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
Pennsylvania’s overall COVID-19 cases increased from 10,099 to 11,698 since the last period. COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth increased by 142 since the last period. Pennsylvania’s total number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020 now stands at 49,034 deaths.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, which was 37.5%. Entering 2023, there are now currently 25,442 county residents fully vaccinated, which is around 42.2%. That is a 4.7% increase in fully vaccinated residents for 2022. In the recent dashboard period, vaccination rates increased by 35 people since the last period. Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The Bradford County Department of Public Safety and the Pennsylvania Department of Health launched initiatives to help increase vaccination rates and overall health and safety measures to protect the public from COVID-19 in 2022. The HERO truck initiative featured nursing professionals providing COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and flu shots to any interested citizens in the months of January and February.
In January, the HERO truck’s walk-in clinics went to the Rome Township Community Building, the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Columbia Township Building’s Bradley Hall and the Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Building. In February, the walk-in clinics returned to the county and provided vaccines and flu shots at the Athens Township Firehall in Sayre and the New Albany Methodist Church.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
The following data is from the recent period of Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023 of the dashboard:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 77 to 94.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 128.6 to 157.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.4% to 12.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 12 to 14.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.1 to 0.9.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 3.6% to 3.4%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 10,099 to 11,698.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 77.7 to 90.1.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 13.5% to 15.4%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,392.6 to 1,641.1.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 77 to 88.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.8% to 1.5%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 75 to 77, the incidence rate from 125.3 to 128.6 and the PCR rate from 10.7% to 10.4%.
Pennsylvania overall: Newly reported confirmed cases of 9,536 to 10,099, the incidence rate from 73.4 to 77.7 and the PCR rate from 13.3% to 13.5%.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
