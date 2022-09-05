Bradford County ends August with further COVID increases

Bradford County has seen increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the month of August, which has ended with additional new cases.
The county started August with 86 COVID-19 cases and currently has 151 newly confirmed cases, according to the current period of Aug. 24 to 30 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Aug. 17 to 23.
Specifically, the current period shows COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increase from 126 to 151.
“As of [Wed. Aug. 31], Bradford County has had 16,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 216 deaths. We have been averaging eight to 15 newly reported cases per day through August, however, we have seen an increase over the last week, with a month high of 35 cases on August 26.” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
He further described how Bradford County has low vaccination rates compared to other Pennsylvania counties.
“40.8% of the Bradford County population is fully vaccinated, making Bradford the 58th of 63 lowest vaccination rate in Bradford County, tied with Snyder County. Pa. State House District 68, represented by Clint Owlett, is the third lowest vaccinated district in the state, with district 110, represented by Tina Pickett, the fifth.”
He also discussed the hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
“Guthrie COVID hospitalizations are back in the low double digits. As of [Aug. 31], there is a reported 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Bradford County, none of which are on ventilators.”
There has been one new death related to COVID-19 since the Review’s last COVID report on Aug. 29.
The following data is from the dashboard’s recent period:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 126 to 151.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 208.9 to 250.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate stayed the same at 17.8%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 16.7 to 14.9.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.9 to 0.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.7% to 1.8%.
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 14,490 to 13,608.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 113.2 to 106.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.3% to 16.2%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,259.9 to 1,251.6
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 51.4 to 48.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.6% to 0.7%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: New cases from 124 to 126, incidence rate from 205.6 to 208.9 and the PCR rate from 17.6% to 17.8%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 14,133 to 14,490, incidence rate from 110.4 to 113.2 and the PCR rate from 16.4% to 16.3%.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health encourage multiple actions to safeguard against COVID-19. These actions include washing hands, wearing masks in doors and quarantining if symptoms develop and a positive test is established.
Bradford County remains listed as a high transmission county, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Tioga and Susquehanna counties are listed as medium. Sullivan and Wyoming counties are categorized as low transmission.
Currently, 24,589 residents in Bradford County are fully vaccinated out of 60,323 total residents. Overall, Pennsylvania has over 8.5 million people fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
Bradford County has 216 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic started around March 2020. Pennsylvania has had a total of 46,716 deaths related to COVID-19.
For information on vaccinations, people can contact the Pennsylavnia DOH Office in Towanda or visit the CDC website.
