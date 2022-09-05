Bradford County ends August with further COVID increases

There has been one new death related to COVID-19 since the Review’s last COVID report on Aug. 29, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Bradford County has 216 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

Bradford County has seen increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the month of August, which has ended with additional new cases.

The county started August with 86 COVID-19 cases and currently has 151 newly confirmed cases, according to the current period of Aug. 24 to 30 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Aug. 17 to 23.

