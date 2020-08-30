Bradford County surpassed 90 COVID-19 cases to date during the past week, as three more people tested positive compared to last week, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health reporting, bringing the total to date to 92. This includes a staff member at a nursing or personal care facility.
Four of Bradford County’s nursing or personal care facilities have housed the five staff members and one resident who have become infected with COVID-19 to date, although recent infections have been few and far between. One additional staff case was reported last week. The most recent infection before that was reported July 28. However, individual data for these facilities through the Department of Health or Department of Human Services leaves plenty of questions. The Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home is listed with an asterisk representing fewer than five staff cases as of last Tuesday, while the Bradford County Manor has been listed with zero cases despite commissioners last week confirming that a member of the manor’s administration had tested positive a few weeks back. The county’s other facilities continue to be listed with “no data.”
In all, Bradford County had gained 15 COVID-19 positives since the beginning of the month.
Statewide, an additional 4,405 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported from this time last week, bringing the state’s total to date to 132,834. Of those who have tested positive, approximately 80% are estimated to have fully recovered.
The state has also had 7,671 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 95 compared to last week.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
