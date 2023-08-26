Bradford County enters nationwide lawsuit against social media companies

TOWANDA — Bradford County is in the early stages of entering a nationwide lawsuit against social media companies and their alleged negative effects on mental health.
During their Thursday meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners approved “an agreement with Marc J Bern & Partners LLP to represent Bradford County regarding the recovery of all cost incurred by the county associated with the social media crisis.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller explained that the lawsuit alleges social media companies have facilitated the bullying of children across its platforms. He stated that the lawsuit doesn’t take issue with the platforms’ free speech, but instead with its algorithms used to target people. Several counties across Pennsylvania are expected to take part in the nationwide lawsuit, including Wyoming County. He added that the county will not spend any legal fees and described it as a contingency fee lawsuit similar to the opioid settlement.
“It’s effecting our human services department directly and it effects us all in our communities,” Miller said. “Hearing from our human service professionals and the counseling community, the magnitude of this problem is extensive.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that Facebook is one of the social media companies accused of causing negative mental health effects. He expressed that social media companies “completely overstepped their bounds.”
“When we talked to a lawyer about this and went through everything, it’s shocking. The statistics and the algorithms that they put up on kids with suicide and they don’t let it go,” McLinko said.
Multiple counties and school districts across Pennsylvania have taken similar actions against social media sites. On March 14, Bucks County’s commissioners and district attorney filed a federal lawsuit in California against multiple social media companies. Specifically, the lawsuit accuses “the firms running TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat, with platforms designed to encourage youth addiction, are fueling a mental health crisis among young people. ” In August, school districts in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties filed lawsuits alleging social media companies made addictive content aimed at children.
At the federal level, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on May 23 concerning the effects of social media on teenagers. According to the report, up to 95% of children aged 13 to 17 use social media and over a third use it “almost constantly.” A reported 64% of teens are “often” or “sometimes” exposed to hate-based content on social media. Teenagers can be more vulnerable to harms on social media due to their “critical stage in brain development.”
“The most common question parents ask me is, ‘is social media safe for my kids’. The answer is that we don’t have enough evidence to say it’s safe, and in fact, there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. “Children are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content, to bullying and harassment. And for too many children, social media use is compromising their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends. We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis – one that we must urgently address.”
In April, the Pew Research Center released its survey on teens and social media. Around 36% of reported teens stated that they spend too much time on social media. About 54% stated giving up social media would be “very or somewhat hard.” Around six out of 10 teens believe “they have little (40%) or no control (20%) over the personal information that social media companies collect about them.”
“Half of teens think criminal charges or permanent bans for users who bully or harass others on social media would help a lot to reduce harassment and bullying on these platforms,” according to Pew Research Center. “About four-in-ten teens say it would help a lot if social media companies proactively deleted abusive posts or required social media users to use their real names and pictures. Three-in-ten teens say it would help a lot if school districts monitored students’ social media activity for bullying or harassment.”
The Bradford County Commissioners stated that more information will be released as developments unfold.
