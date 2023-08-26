Bradford County enters nationwide lawsuit against social media companies

During their Thursday meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners announced that a lawsuit will be filed against social media companies. The lawsuit alleges the sites caused negative mental health effects on children.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Bradford County is in the early stages of entering a nationwide lawsuit against social media companies and their alleged negative effects on mental health.

During their Thursday meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners approved “an agreement with Marc J Bern & Partners LLP to represent Bradford County regarding the recovery of all cost incurred by the county associated with the social media crisis.”

