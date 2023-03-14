County expecting winter weather

Bradford County was expected to miss some of the higher accumulation expected in areas further to the east and north.

 Photo provided

The twin tiers of Pennsylvania and New York are expecting to experience some potentially hazardous weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS station in Binghamton, N.Y. issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area at 11:49 a.m. Monday regarding the upcoming weather. A storm warning means all the conditions necessary for a storm to form are present, as opposed to a storm watch which indicates that a storm is active.

