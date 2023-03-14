The twin tiers of Pennsylvania and New York are expecting to experience some potentially hazardous weather, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS station in Binghamton, N.Y. issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area at 11:49 a.m. Monday regarding the upcoming weather. A storm warning means all the conditions necessary for a storm to form are present, as opposed to a storm watch which indicates that a storm is active.
Thankfully, the largest accumulations of snow will be to the north in New York, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Joanne LaBounty.
“We’re expecting about four inches county-wide, with six to eight in higher elevations and in the northeastern corner of Bradford County,” LaBounty noted.
Areas around Cortland, N.Y. and other areas were expecting close to 18 inches of accumulation at time of publishing.
According to LaBounty, the time most conducive to snow accumulation will be Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The Winter Storm Warning is in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.