Bradford County expects 4-7 inches of snow

The National Weather Service Binghamton declared that a winter storm with snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected in Bradford County today through Saturday.

 Review Photo/Philip O'Dell

A winter storm warning has been issued for Bradford County starting at 7 a..m today and may last into Saturday.

