Bradford County expects 4-7 inches of snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for Bradford County starting at 7 a..m today and may last into Saturday.
The National Weather Service Binghamton declared that a winter storm consisting of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected this morning and into the afternoon with heavy snowfalls at night.
Total snowfall is expected to be around 4 to 7 inches with up to one-tenth of an inch of ice, according to NWS Meteorologist Bryan Greenblatt. Wind gusts will be as high as 35 mph.
“This will also be a heavy, wet snow. One of those snows that are a little bit heavier to shovel. Localized power outages will definitely be possible as well,” Greenblatt said.
The upcoming snowfall will be the first major winter storm for Bradford County this season.
Although the upcoming storm isn’t the biggest that NWS has seen, it is still expected to produce hazardous road conditions due to the combination of snow, ice and wind, Greenblatt stated.
“Definitely want to stay off the roads during the peak of the storm,” he advised.
He expressed his hope that people will stay home, if possible. However, if people are on the road, they should drive slow and cautiously.
