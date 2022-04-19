Bradford County expects late season winter storm

A late season winter storm is expected for Bradford County today.
Some areas could face around 6 to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service Binghamton’s website. Snowfall rates of three inches per hour are expected from 10 p.m. Monday night into 4 a.m. today.
Monday’s weather featured freezing rain showers that were expected to develop into wet heavy snow.
The storm comes as a late surprise for the area. The last major snow storm dropped around 6 to 8 inches of snow onto the county on March 12.
Heavy snow may cause hazardous road conditions or downed trees and branches, which could cause power outages.
