More than 3,500 acres of farmland received funding for preservation Thursday, including a 139-acre dairy farm in Bradford County.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Clarance V. Woodard Farm received $90,769 in state funding and $35,000 in county funding.
“Protecting prime farmland is public policy that works, and a priority we all agree on,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “It’s a long-lasting, highly effective partnership among state, federal, county and local governments and the farm families who are committed to feeding future generations. Together, we are protecting Pennsylvania’s priceless resources and sustaining our economy.”
Forty farms were included in this latest round of funding, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 6,044 farms that will be protected from commercial, industrial or residential development through selling their land’s development rights.
