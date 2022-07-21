Bradford County feels the heat, U.S. regions see 100 degrees

This graph from the National Weather Service Binghamton displayed a high heat index for Bradford County yesterday, while stating that today’s weather will be hot and humid with afternoon showers.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

Bradford County will continue to see high temperatures this week, while the rest of the country has heat warnings from coast-to-coast.

Today, the county will see sunny skies with temperatures close to 90 degrees in the valleys, while higher elevations will be in the mid-80s, according to Dave Nicosia, meteorologist for National Weather Service Binghamton. Yesterday, temperatures rose to the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s.

