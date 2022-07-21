Bradford County feels the heat, U.S. regions see 100 degrees

Bradford County will continue to see high temperatures this week, while the rest of the country has heat warnings from coast-to-coast.
Today, the county will see sunny skies with temperatures close to 90 degrees in the valleys, while higher elevations will be in the mid-80s, according to Dave Nicosia, meteorologist for National Weather Service Binghamton. Yesterday, temperatures rose to the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s.
Weather tomorrow through Sunday will see hotter temperatures in the low 90s in the valleys and upper 80s in the hills with humidity that will feel like 91 degrees in some areas, Nicosia stated. In Towanda, possible afternoon showers may occur around 2 p.m.
“The end of July is climatologically the hottest time of the year in our area,” Nicosia said. “It’s peak summer season now.”
Despite the high temperatures, it would have to reach 100 degrees for a heat advisory to be declared in Pennsylvania, he noted.
The county’s latest hot weather comes as roughly one-third of the U.S. population is under heat-related warnings, according to the National Weather Service. Around 100 million people are currently under excessive heat warnings and advisories in regions such as the western U.S., the southern Plains and the lower valleys of Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio. Above-normal temperatures are expected and will reach 100 degrees in some areas today and the next several days.
In the Northeast, heat advisories extended from Philadelphia to Boston and included Upstate New York yesterday with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s in some areas, the NWS reported. Today, showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region.
Due to the high temperatures, LeRaysville Borough opened a cooling station with air-conditioning and water at the borough hall yesterday afternoon, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
He made several recommendations to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke for local residents in the days ahead. If outside, try to avoid direct sunlight and remain in shaded areas as much as possible. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in cool environments and try to limit strenuous activity. Avoid dark or tight-fitting clothing as well. If inside, check on the sick and vulnerable who don’t have air conditioning and try to use fans to stay cool.
People should hydrate with water, electrolyte drinks such as Powerade and Gatorade or water additives for fluid replacement, he advised.
“Sodas, teas, coffees, energy drinks and alcoholic beverages tend to dehydrate and cause further medical complications in warm environments,” he said.
For pets, don’t leave them in vehicles or outside without water for any extended period of time, he stated.
“In the event of a fire-related or large scale incident, we are prepared to deploy our county rehab trailer, which has portable fan, seating, tents, water, Gatorade and snacks for responders to take a break from the heat,” Rosenheck added.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.