Bradford County FFA gears up for PA Farm Show

Local students will again be showcasing their farming skills soon at the commonwealth’s biggest indoor agricultural event.
The Bradford County’s Future Farmers of America have been getting ready for the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will kicks off Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
“The planning and execution of activities are a commitment to many in time to set-up for the show,” said Tom Hojnowski, the Canton FFA advisor. “It is a great experience for those who take part in it.”
While COVID-19 has been a challenge for the FFA, Hojnowski said that everyone will stay aware of their surroundings and remember to maintain safety at the event, which they have been looking forward to for months.
FFA members have been preparing in a greenhouse for landscaping and in classrooms for their on-stage demonstration, he said.
The Canton FFA group took a trailer to the complex Wednesday with plants that students grew along a ground cover for the landscape. They set up their landscape and window display on Thursday, while their projects will be judged today.
Monday’s events will include the Canton FFA and Family Career and Community Leaders of America attending the mid-winter FFA convention. There, some members will receive their first-year jackets from the PAFFA Alumni Association and other students will hold an on-stage demonstration in the Weis Hall at the Lancaster Farming stage.
The Farm Show is the biggest indoor agricultural exposition in the country and “showcases the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and the people who make it thrive.” according to its website.
Hojnowski stated that because FFA is a required part of the agricultural education program, the work for the show develops students’ leadership skills that are needed.
“We start preparing for next year’s event in the near future and it becomes part of the agricultural education experience,” he explained.
The Farm Show will also display a classic staple that draws in crowds every year.
On Thursday, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding unveiled the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture that was carved from a half-ton of butter and highlights the show’s theme of Harvesting More.
The sculpture is sponsored by American Dairy Association North East and is a longtime show staple that honors nearly 5,400 dairy farmers in the commonwealth.
The sculpture portrays urban and rural agriculturalists toasting glasses of milk and was created by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who began work in mid-December using donated butter from Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.
It is on display in the Farm Show’s Main Hall and it will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County after the show to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.
“The butter sculpture is a creative way to highlight the state’s dedicated dairy farmers and the important role agriculture plays in our lives,” said dairy farmer Casandra Long of Doodle-A-Long Farms in Spring City. “Producing nutritious milk and dairy products and feeding people is what I love most about being a dairy farmer.”
The Harvesting More theme is meant to illustrate the commonwealth’s commitment to helping local agriculture, especially dairy.
Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots and the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83. The show will continue through next week.
