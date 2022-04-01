Wednesday marked a busy day for the four FFA chapters in Bradford County, as it was the date of the yearly public speaking competition.
Hosted each year by the Canton chapter, the whole day is a whirlwind of activity as students prepare to give their speeches to a host of volunteer judges from around the county.
Nearly 50 students participated in a variety of contests. Twenty freshman and sophomore students from the schools tried their hand at reciting the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed. Canton’s Oliver Kelly took home the top prize and will compete at regionals later this year.
Other contests involved students giving prepared speeches.
Troy swept the top spots in the Jr. Prepared Speech category, with Jacob Gilpin taking first with his out-of-the-box speech “A Natural Harmony,” analyzing how music and agriculture go hand in hand. Troy’s Landon Jenkins and Katie Lackey took second and third respectively.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts managed to take the gold in Conservation and Extemporaneous. Her Conservation speech topic was The Trap to Change the Future, a look into measures to curb the invasive Spotted Lanternfly.
Her random topic for Extemporaneous Speaking coincidentally also involved invasive species that threaten Pennsylvania’s forests.
Extemporaneous Speaking is a contest where students draw random speech topics and then are given a half hour to research the topic and prepare a five minute speech about them.
New to the event was an Employment Skills category, organized by Athens Advisor Sarabeth Alderfer. The contest involved members in mock job interviews, complete with constructing a professional resume and cover letter. The students would have to apply at one of six provided employment options such as Chick-fil-A team members.
“We feel this made it so the students couldn’t just make stuff up about a potential employer. They actually had to do the research and learn about the position they applied for,” Alderfer explained.
One more contest made its return to the day, the Dairy Foods contest. Students would complete a written exam testing their knowledge of dairy food production and then identify different milks and cheeses from their looks, smells, and of course taste.
Canton Safety Officer Darryl Janone swung by during his regular duties to compliment the Canton students in their professionalism and skill.
“When I look around I see a bunch of young ambassadors for our school.”
Top three finishers in the contests will be able to compete in regional contests and potentially move on to the state competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.