Fire and emergency medical service companies in Bradford County, along with other surrounding counties, are receiving grant allocations through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
“We are blessed to have a number of highly skilled and dedicated individuals in our area who volunteer their time and efforts to protect our communities,” Yaw said in a statement. “These grant disbursements will help alleviate some of the burden faced by these organizations on a day to day basis.”
According to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, the money can be used for construction, repair or renovation of their facilities, the purchase of new equipment, training and education, recruitment or retention efforts, and covering the lost income due to the pandemic.
Fire and EMS organizations awarded money in Bradford County include:
- Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,876.73;
- Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $1,876.73;
- Engine Company No. 1 – $11,520.24;
- Greater Valley EMS – $8,993.20;
- Greater Valley EMS Fire Company – $12,233.23
- H.O.P.S. EMS – $8,993.20
- Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,520.24
- Howard Elmer House Company No. 4 – $10,000
- J. E. Wheelock House Company No. 5 – $11,520.24
- LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Department – $11,520.24
- Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $8,650
- Monroe Hose Company – $12,233.23
- New Albany Volunteer Fire Company – $12,589.72
- North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers Inc. – $12,411.47
- Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc. – $12,054.98
- Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $11,876.73
- Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department – $12,411.47
- South Creek Ambulance Association – $7,195.20
- South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc. – $11,698.48
- South Waverly Fire Department 1 – $11,520.24
- Towanda Fire Department – $11,520.24
- Tri Township Ambulance Association Inc. – $8,993.20
- Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association – $11,876.73
- Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $11,520.24
- Western Alliance Emergency Services – $8,968.02
- Wilmot Fire Co. Inc. – $12,767.97
- Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,520.24
- Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $12,589.72
