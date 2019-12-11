The Bradford County Department of Public Safety celebrated some of the area’s finest first responders Tuesday night, naming two locals 2019’s Emergency Management Coordinator of the Year and Emergency Operations Center Staff Member of the Year.
Bradford County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Neeley explained that EMCs are volunteers that serve as the “eyes and ears” of municipalities during emergencies from fires to widespread flooding while EOCs are activated during emergencies, complete training and exercising, manage resources, complete damage assessments, ensure responders on scene “have the things they need to get the job done” and “are the people’s voice during a disaster.”
Bradford County’s Emergency Management Coordinator of the Year award was presented to John Mosser of Canton.
“John, he is the whole reason I am in Emergency Management,” Neeley stated, noting that while Mosser is currently an EMC for Canton Borough he previously served in her current position as Bradford County’s EMC. “He helped to groom all us young pups as he calls us. Everyone looks up to him because he has been around forever and he knows his stuff.”
EOC Staff Member of the Year Award was presented to Vicki VanNoy, who serves as Bradford County’s Public Information Officer Alternate.
Neeley stated that as well as carrying the title of Public Information Officer Alternate for the county, VanNoy also serves as Local Emergency Management Coordinator for Granville.
“She is passionate about the residents of Bradford County. She fills in anywhere she can and is always one of the first people to offer help to anyone,” Neeley stated, saying that she assists “anywhere we need a body.”
“They deserve all the recognition in the world,” Neeley commented, “I am so proud of all the people who serve in both groups.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.