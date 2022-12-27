Bradford County gains five new PSP troopers for 2023

HARRISBURG – There will be new state troopers stationed within Bradford County when the new year begins.
Pennsylvania State Police will send five new troopers to Troop P in Towanda on Jan. 3. Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, made the announcement on Dec. 23.
The new state troopers at Towanda will include Austin J. Altemus, Santino J. Alunni, Colton B. Babcock, Alexander K. Gregoire and Logan J. Knapp.
The troopers are recent graduates from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. There was a total of 102 cadets that graduated from the 165th class of the academy. The training and education center has been in Hershey since 1960.
“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” said Evanchick. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”
Six cadets received special awards and recognition in a ceremony held at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County:
• Cody J. Dugan: the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership;
• Cole J. Zapf: the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
• Casey L. Ward: the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
• Gage T. Fischer: the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
• Kyle J. Morton: the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
• Ryan G. Reilly: the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
Listed are the graduated troopers and their assigned stations that they will report to on Jan. 3:
Troop B, Belle Vernon: Cameron K. Allmendinger.
Troop B, Uniontown: Tyler E. Barry, Jesse J. Gillespie, Jeremy R. Miller, Jordan L. Miller, Jenna Mulet, Alexander A. Nemec and Derek D. Richards.
Troop B, Waynesburg: Bo H. Ricci, Mina L. Tomovich Thompson.
Troop C, Clarion: Brandon E. Hoffman.
Troop C, Clearfield: Joseph DiPietro IV, Alex T. Verne.
Troop C, Lewis Run: Rex E. Martin Jr., Kyle J. Morton, Joshua M. Perkins.
Troop C, Marienville: Caleb A. Baxter, Dylan R. Cyphert.
Troop C, Punxsutawney: Gary J. Evans.
Troop C, Ridgway: Kaelie A. Fox, Brendan D. Laird, Joseph A. Tommelleo.
Troop D. Kittanning: Anthony D. Bertoluzzi, Joseph J. Daransky, Andrew J. Dindinger.
Troop D. New Castle: Vincent G. Buonpane.
Troop E, Corry: George D. Dufala III, Elijah M. Kaufman.
Troop F, Coudersport: Gage T. Fischer, Ryan S. Querry, Benjamin D. Sterling, Luke T. Stutsman.
Troop F, Emporium: Hailee C. McCandless.
Troop F, Lamar: Dylan N. Krivosky.
Troop F, Mansfield: Alexander D. Rivers.
Troop F, Milton: Timothy B. Hummel, Casey L. Ward.
Troop F, Montoursville: Evan R. Llanso, Christopher S. Moore Jr.
Troop H. Carlisle: Christopher L. Cannino, Jason C. Cutshall, Micah P. Wise
Troop H, Chambersburg: Antoinette R. Cross, Daniel C. Miley, Catherine A. Miller, Spenser C. Myers, Kevin P. Rhodes.
Troop H, Gettysburg: Daniel J. Keene, Ryan G. Reilly, Ethan D. Rhoads.
Troop H, Harrisburg: David C. Jeffers, Trevor N. Royer, Kaitlyn J. Smith.
Troop H. Lykens: Brandon B. Boyd, Cody J. Dugan.
Troop H. Newport: Gage J. Boreman.
Troop J, Avondale: Andrew J. Bernier, Chandler B. Melchior, Daquan A. Worley.
Troop J, Embreeville: Cole J. Zapf.
Troop J, Lancaster: Melissa S. Brett, Joshua I. Croyle, Ryan J. Kalinich, Blaize A. Raisner.
Troop J, York: Matthew T. Anderson Jr., Kirsten E. Deck, Ethan I. Healey, Jesse R. Huber, Frank C. Montecalvo III, Joseph C. Moore, Mark A. Stephens Jr., Parker M. Wallace.
Troop K. Media: Marie E. Haydak, David S. Milligan, Tyler W. Moyer, Jose A. Russi, Joseph A. Sivo.
Troop K, Philadelphia: David S. Litovsky, Nicholas P. Nowak, Glenn W. Seymour Jr.
Troop L, Jonestown: McKenzy A. Keener, Mark A. Mlynek.
Troop L, Reading: Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, Ethan P. Shane.
Troop L, Schuylkill Haven: Cole W. Weil.
Troop M, Bethlehem: Raheem O. Ford, Andres F. Orozco-Castillo, Michael J. Stasko Jr., Tydus J. Winstead.
Troop M, Dublin: David M. Rybicki, Julian T. Stires.
Troop M, Fogelsville: Anthony M. Chidiac, Caleb D. Stoeckmann, Michael Torres.
Troop N, Stroudsburg: Richard A. Grippi, Dylan M. Walck.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.
