Bradford County gains five new PSP troopers for 2023

The Pennsylvania State Police Academy recently named its 165th graduating class. A total of 102 cadets became state troopers, including Austin J. Altemus, Santino J. Alunni, Colton B. Babcock, Alexander K. Gregoire, and Logan J. Knapp. All five graduates will be stationed in Towanda at the start of 2023. Also graduating, and pictured above, is Richard A. Grippi (center), standing with his father, Richard F. Grippi (left) and his grandfather Richard J. Grippi. A northeastern Pennsylvania native, Grippi became his family’s fourth generation to join the state police ranks. Grippi will be sent to Troop N in Stroudsburg.

 Photo Provided

HARRISBURG – There will be new state troopers stationed within Bradford County when the new year begins.

Pennsylvania State Police will send five new troopers to Troop P in Towanda on Jan. 3. Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, made the announcement on Dec. 23.