Bradford County has two new COVID deaths despite declining cases (free to read)

Bradford County has two new recent deaths related to COVID-19 despite current decreases in cases of the virus.
The county now has 225 total COVID deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Review’s report also features data within the recent period of Nov. 9 to 15 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Nov. 2 to 8.
The two new deaths are reported just as cases continue to decrease in Bradford County. There are now 89 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county. This is a decrease of 11 cases since the last dashboard period. The current case number matches the 89 cases in the period of Aug. 10 to 16 when the county reached significantly low cases.
Pennsylvania has seen a big drop in cases of COVID-19. Specifically, the commonwealth’s cases decreased by 1,743 since the last dashboard period. Pennsylvania currently has 7,521 COVID-19 cases. However, Pennsylvania has seen 132 new deaths related to COVID-19 since the last dashboard period. The commonwealth now has a total of 48,126 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Bradford County has 25,247 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 54 since the Review’s last COVID report. There is now 41.85% of its population fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Nov. 9 to 15
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 100 to 89.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 165.8 to 147.5.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11.7% to 11.5%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 20.6 to 14.3.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.6 to 1.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.9% to 3.4%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 9,264 to 7,521.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 72.4 to 58.7.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.5% to 9.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,260.4 to 1,198.6.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 63.4 to 63.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.5% to 2.3%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 97 to 100, the incidence rate of 160.8 to 165.8 and the PCR rate of 11.6% to 11.7%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 9,030 to 9,264, the incidence rate from 70.5 to 72.4 and the PCR rate from 10.4% to 10.5%.
Bradford County continues to be classified as a high transmission county for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Tioga County, Pa. is upgraded from a medium to a more higher risk level since the Review’s last COVID report. Susquehanna and Wyoming counties are at medium levels, while Sullivan County is still low level. Lycoming, Columbia and Luzerne counties are still at high transmission levels.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
