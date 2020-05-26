EAST SMITHFIELD — Men in the blue wool uniforms of Union soldiers stood near tombstones of Civil War servicemen in East Smithfield Monday, marking Memorial Day along with other heritage organizations across America.
Members of the Silas Gore Camp No. 141 of the Sons of the Union Veterans gathered on the East Smithfield green Monday afternoon, joining with other heritage groups throughout the nation to “honor the sacrifice of all those mortal soles who so bravely left their hearths and homes to serve our country” by “standing guard” over burial sites of Civil War servicemen from 2 until 3 p.m. concluding with a moment of silence.
Silas Gore Camp No. 141 Commander Kurt Lafy addressed the group of men before they took their places guarding the monument on East Smithfeild’s green as well as grave sites at the cemetery across the street.
“Brothers, we decided to gather here today to pay homage to those Civil War soldiers whom no longer have a single voice to be heard. We, the Silas Gore Camp No. 141 of the Sons of Union Veterans shall speak for them,” Lafy stated. “And today we will speak, not only for the brave souls from East Smithfield, and not only for all Civil War soldiers but for all soldiers across the generations who selflessly gave of themselves to serve their country.”
Lafy quoted President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, saying, “...we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
“And so in keeping with Mr. Lincoln’s decree let the Gore Camp once again direct this day’s events towards the intended purpose of Memorial Day,” Lafy continued. “Let us join with camps across the country and stand as sentinels, guarding the memories of those who have crossed over to the eternal camp fires.”
