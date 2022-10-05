Bradford County Historical Society holds its 2022 meeting

Pictured from left: Bradford County Historical Society President Henry G. Farley and Mary Moon of the Mach-wi-hi-lusing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution during the BCHS award presentation.

 Photo Provided

The Bradford County Historical Society held its annual meeting Monday, Oct. 3. BCHS President Henry G. Farley opened the meeting, introduced the BCHS trustees and gave their years of service on the board.

The trustees and their service years include: Joyce Marr of Lake Wesauking, three years; Joseph D. Jones of Stevensville, 11 years; Sue Roy of Wysox Township, three years; Margaret Walsh of Bentley Creek, 27 years; J. Kelsey Jones of Wells Township, 19 years; Rita Carey of Camptown, eight years; Buddy Crockett of Athens Township, 15 years; Alan Shaw of Towanda, four years; Mary Skillings of Wyalusing, 24 years; Janet Ordway of Troy, 12 years; and Henry G. Farley of Sayre, 31 years.