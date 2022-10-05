Bradford County Historical Society holds its 2022 meeting

The Bradford County Historical Society held its annual meeting Monday, Oct. 3. BCHS President Henry G. Farley opened the meeting, introduced the BCHS trustees and gave their years of service on the board.
The trustees and their service years include: Joyce Marr of Lake Wesauking, three years; Joseph D. Jones of Stevensville, 11 years; Sue Roy of Wysox Township, three years; Margaret Walsh of Bentley Creek, 27 years; J. Kelsey Jones of Wells Township, 19 years; Rita Carey of Camptown, eight years; Buddy Crockett of Athens Township, 15 years; Alan Shaw of Towanda, four years; Mary Skillings of Wyalusing, 24 years; Janet Ordway of Troy, 12 years; and Henry G. Farley of Sayre, 31 years.
Farley also introduced BCHS Executive Director Matt Carl who has reached the 15-year mark in his role as executive director and curator of the society. Another individual that Farley introduced was Library Clerk Denise Golden, who has been with BCHS for 26 years.
He then recognized the volunteers that work in all areas of the museum.
“Our group of loyal volunteers logged 500 hours last year to me in this time of uncertainty this is remarkable,” Farley stated. “Our volunteers are Cindy Brown, Tom and Ann Carl, Lois Martin, Janice Otis, Diana Pelton, and Sue Roy. Those with 50 or more hours are Pelton, Otis and Brown. Our research volunteers completed 34 family surname searches last year. This is one of our revenue sources for the operation of the museum and we appreciate the diligent hard work of these dedicated folks.”
Matt Carl gave his report for the operations of the museum with an impressive slide show that showcased the events of the year he touched on, such as Programming and Community Outreach, Print and Electrical Media Outreach, The Museum, Contributions and donors. Carl stated that the Museum and Library had 951 visitors over the year and that they came from 19 states and one foreign country, Australia. He said this is about half of our usual number but that he can see that we are inching back up to our pre-pandemic level each year.
Farley was appointed to serve as editor of the quarterly publication, Settler, which is now in its 70th year of publication.
Margaret Walsh, chairperson of the Membership and Nominating Committee presented the slate of trustees up for election: Joseph D. Jones of Stevensville; Margaret Walsh of Bentley Creek; Joyce Marr of Lake Wesauking; and Sue Roy of Wysox Township. The group was unanimously elected to serve three-year terms.
Farley then presented the Clement F. Heverly Award. He stated that thirty years ago, the society decided that as the county’s historical society, members should develop a system of recognition for local individuals and groups that excelled in historic preservation in the county.
There were two awards created for this purpose and the first was the Clement F. Heverly Outstanding Service Award. This award was named for a man who did much to record the past history of the county. It is to be for organizations excelling in the preservation of the history of Bradford County.
This year, BCHS is pleased to present this award to the Mach-wi-hi-lusing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This chapter was formed on July 21, 1911. The name chosen for the chapter is most historical. The first owners of the Wyalusing land were the Andaste Indians. They were a war-like nation, living largely in villages and tilling the soil. The Wyalusing village was called Gahontoto, but it was destroyed about 1650 by the Iroquois. The Iroquois called the village, M’chwihilusing. This old Indian spelling of the village, which occupied the site, was chosen as the name for the new chapter. The chapter allows the membership to perpetuate the legacy of their ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War.
“As we approach the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country in 2026, we thank groups such as Mach-wi-hi-lusing who have promoted patriotism, preservation and education in the Wyalusing area,” BCHS said in a statement. “This group through its activities in the community promotes the recording of the history of our country. Mary Moon a member of the chapter was at the meeting and accepted the award. We have recognized 34 groups with this award over the past 30 years. The second award of the society the Leo E. Wilt Historian of the Year Award will be presented to its recipient at a later date.”
