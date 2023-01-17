At the January meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society President Henry Farley introduced Mark F. Lloyd who was elected to the board of trustees at the November 2022 meeting. Mr. Lloyd is retired from the University of Pennsylvania where he served for over thirty-five years as the Director of Archives and Records Management.

Matt Carl in the report of the Executive Director stated that the society received Room Tax Grant money for advertising and a new sign for the museum. The society also received a Historical Archives and Records Grant for storage shelving from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The society also received the Annual Cultural and Historical Support Grant awarded each year to qualifying County Historical Societies from the P.H.M.C.