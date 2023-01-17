At the January meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society President Henry Farley introduced Mark F. Lloyd who was elected to the board of trustees at the November 2022 meeting. Mr. Lloyd is retired from the University of Pennsylvania where he served for over thirty-five years as the Director of Archives and Records Management.
Matt Carl in the report of the Executive Director stated that the society received Room Tax Grant money for advertising and a new sign for the museum. The society also received a Historical Archives and Records Grant for storage shelving from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The society also received the Annual Cultural and Historical Support Grant awarded each year to qualifying County Historical Societies from the P.H.M.C.
Matt will be creating a Hall of Fame exhibit with panels that talk about people from across the county who became famous, or famous people who had connections with Bradford County. He is also planning updates in several of the display cases throughout the museum.
Matt presented the board with the calendar for the 2023 year. He stated that we had two new members since the last meeting. There are now 72 Digital Members.
The museum Facebook page now has 2,388 followers. 693 Website users. The You Tube channel has 134 subscribers and 43 members have requested access to live streams.
Henry Farley handed out committee assignments for the year and asked that each committee try to meet quarterly.
In the Settler report Farley stated that the February issue is being prepared for the printer and should be out on time. This issue is a very interesting narrative on early Athens.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s Report stated that there were 59 registered library patrons for the period with 51 volunteer hours logged.
Gifts to the society that have been accessioned since the last meeting. Corona Junior Typewriter, given by Debbie Maryott Hunt, Towanda. Horsehair carriage blanket belonged to Charles Batterson, Troy (1868-1959), given by his great granddaughter, Beverly Smith, Columbia Cross Roars, PA. New Albany Girls Basketball Team and Troy High School photographs, given by Ann Fritz, Brookville, PA. Photograph of Athens High Football Team, 1914, given by Robert B. Maclay, McVeytown, PA. Bernice Wilcox O’Connor collection of Hair Salon items: sign, chair with attached tray, styling products, curling irons, etc., given by her daughter Mary Frances O’Connor, Towanda, Collection of area postcards, given by Alta Codding, Bowling Green, Ohio. Sheshequin Book Club Minutes and photographs (1928-2014) given by Dorothy Barnard Schaeffer, Rome, via her nephew, Courtland Barnard III.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the Historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street in Towanda. The research library is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency Room Tax grants.
