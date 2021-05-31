After being closed for 18 months, the museum exhibition at the Bradford County Historical Society will open for the 2021 year on Monday, June 7.
The opening will be for society members only since the theme of this year’s exhibits is the history of the society and this opening seemed to be a fitting way to thank the members of the society for their support.
The Bradford County Historical Society was 150 years old in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic there was nothing done to commemorate this anniversary. The trustees of the society decided to hold off until the end of the pandemic to celebrate.
Society Manager/Curator Matt Carl has created a display of 24 panels that walks visitors through the history of the society, starting in 1870. The displays are descriptive and informative and tell the story of the activities and accomplishments of the Bradford County Historical Society over 150 years. Carl has also featured items in cases throughout the museum, that were donated to the museum over the past year.
The museum hours for the season will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. The museum is also open for group tours by appointment.
A representative says, “If you have not been to the Bradford County Museum you should make every effort to go for a tour of the facility. This is a great place to take children and grandchildren for an outing. The history of Bradford County is evident throughout the building and there are interesting exhibits that tell the stories of our past. The museum building is also of interest since it served for many years as the Bradford County Jail which is evident throughout the building.”
The research library will return to normal hours on Wednesday, June 9. The research library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.the first Saturday of the month.
Historic researchers come to the Bradford County Historical Society from all over the country to research their roots.
For more information, call the museum at (570) 265-2240 or visit the website bradfordhistory.com. Facebook and twitter are also options.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail at 109 Pine street in historic downtown Towanda.
The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Bradford County Room Tax Bureau and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
