TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford County Historical Society plans to renovate the museum’s parking lot along Pine Street this fall to help keep water out of their basement storage area.
The Bradford County Commissioners recently donated $98,315 from the American Rescue and Recovery Act to the historical society for the project at the west side of the museum. The project will also include new fencing along the property line and two surveillance cameras overlooking the parking lot.
“We are grateful that the commissioners are helping to make it all possible,” said Curator/Manager Matt Carl. “It’s been unsafe for people trying to visit the museum because the parking has not been good enough.”
The last parking lot renovation took place about 20 years ago.
“The parking lot is not sloped correctly, so water runs into the basement causing dampness where we store county records and our exhibits,” Carl explained.
Fortunately, the recent storms didn’t exacerbate the problem, he noted.
“We have put in dehumidification that has helped, but we want to stop it from entering completely,” he said.
The project has been delayed due to COVID-19, but Carl said the recent donation has given him the perfect opportunity to start the long-time goal.
