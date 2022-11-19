Bradford County Historical Society to hold annual book sale

Bradford County Historical Society Museum

 Photo Provided

An annual holiday book sale will be held at the Bradford County Historical Society in Towanda on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The sale will be held in the museum located at 109 Pine Street in the heart of Towanda’s Historic District.

This event has become a tradition with local history buffs who are looking to add to their collections. It is the only time each year that the society offers books at a discount price. Books range from $7.50 to $70.00.