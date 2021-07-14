Multiple Bradford County municipalities sustained severe flooding and water damage due to Monday’s storms that included a tornado warning.
Initial warnings went out in Bradford County around 6:45 p.m. on Monday with storms making their way eastward.
Storms first entered Austinville in Columbia Township that resulted in flash flooding, washed out roads and damage to mobile homes.
The Kerryview Mobile Home Park in Columbia Township lost their pump house, but were able to get a water source back for the residents, according to Bradford County Director of Planning & Public Safety Matt Williams.
“We did assist with getting drinking water donations from businesses including First Citizens Bank, Dandy Mini Mart and Victory Church,” said Williams.
A tornado warning spawned around 8 p.m. in Wetona in Springfield Township and was active for a half hour.
The storms eventually made their way towards Ulster, Sheshequin and North Towanda Townships.
Heavy rain hit Canton, Leroy and Granville before arriving in the southeast corner of the county until 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton reported that Bradford County had a range of 2 to 4 inches of rain with Roaring Creek gaining 2.99 inches while Rome, Canton and Ridgebury all had less than 1 inch of rain.
Route 220 south of Ulster was washed out and partially collapsed, which brought out construction crews Tuesday that resulted in some traffic delays. Milan had several road closures while Franklindale had flooded roads and mudslides, said Brewster. Ridgebury, Gillett and the Towanda area also sustained water damage that included washed out roads and culverts.
Ulster Township resident Donna Welles said her yard and driveway were flooded with 2.76 inches of rain within an hour around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
In Gillett and Columbia Cross Roads, homes were surrounded by water and flooded.
According to PennDOT, Bradford County closed multiple roads due to flooding or downed trees and utilities like Fairview Road between Hanks Road and Corners Road in West Burlington Township.
Wetona had multiple trees and wires down due to thunderstorm wind damage.
“That is right where our tornado storm warning was tracked across,” said Jim Brewster, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service picked up a strong rotation in their radar imagery and a debris signature indicated a possible tornado.
A survey was conducted and a remote area close to Mt. Pisgah County Park is where the possible tornado came down.
“That area is comprised of multiple acres of forest, so it’s difficult to get a clear picture on where the track may have been,” said Williams.
County drones are expected to take aerial photos and videos so that the Weather Service can do an in-depth review to visually confirm a tornado.
A high probability for more severe storms is possible today and may result in heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings, according to Williams.
“If the water looks like it may threaten your home, we would advise you to leave before someone has to come and rescue you,” he said.
