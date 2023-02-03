Bradford County Housing conducts homeless count

Homelessness and houselessness are increasingly visible issues in American life. It’s also an issue that is difficult to quantify: homeless people aren’t lining up to fill out surveys saying they’re homeless.
In fact, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has developed a method that municipalities follow in order to try and get the most accurate measure of homeless people in their areas, the Point-In-Time Count. This is a count conducted over a very short amount of time, typically no longer than one night, where municipalities entice unsheltered homeless to come to designated spots while volunteers go out to find them where they are. The count is held at night, in order to catch most working homeless after their shifts end, and in the winter time.
Bradford County’s count was held Wednesday, Jan. 25, and led by Housing Specialist Mary Sturdevant.
“We had about five two-person teams going to known areas where people tend to shelter and around 15 total volunteers working that night,” Sturdevant recalled of the evening.
Studervant, along with community volunteers and law enforcement partners conducted the count from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the night of the 25th. Sheltered homeless people were counted in the places they were staying, most notably at the county’s only true homeless shelter, The Endless Mountains Mission Center. Unsheltered homeless, that is, people living in areas not suitable for permanent human habitation like tents, barns, cars, and abandoned buildings, were offered incentives to come to a station within the county to be counted. The three warming stations set up this year were at the Endless Mountains Mission Center near Troy, Allied Services in Sayre, and the Main Link in Towanda. The Allied Services station was a welcomed addition to the counting process this year.
“We were so grateful for Allied Services this year,” Sturdevant insisted.
Unsheltered folks who reported to the warming stations would be met with free meals, comfort kits, sleeping bags, and the potential for a free one night stay in a hotel. They would also be presented with information on local assistance available, such as rent assistance programs and transitional housing, though Sturdevant conceded transitional housing is hard to come by.
“There’s just only so many beds,” she explained.
This year’s count results are still preliminary, but so far they note there are 23 homeless households in the county and four of those are unsheltered. Twenty-six adults and 13 children were counted this year according to preliminary results.
This year’s count was preceded by a lot of groundwork by an engaged community, with reminders of the impending count going out from local organizations like Wiggle 100 in Troy and the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
“Community support is invaluable. So many organizations and volunteers made this possible,” she said
Going forward, Sturdevant and the county Department of Housing will use the gathered information in a two-fold fashion. She will look to work with those currently without a safe place to stay to get them somewhere safe, even temporarily, and she will work to address the underlying issues in society that lead to homelessness in the first place.
“A lot of the issues we see is often an individual in crisis, such as losing their job or getting out of an abusive situation. A lot of the time the events that lead to someone becoming homeless are completely out of their control.”
A study by the University of Chicago in 2021 found that 53% of homeless people living in sheltered were employed at least part-time, indicating that joblessness is not always a precursor for homelessness.
Sturdevant will also work with teams of organizations, landlords, churches, and others throughout the year. She hopes to have a new warming station in downtown Troy up and running by the next count. She also addressed community concerns that warming stations and temporary shelters like it should be open more often in the winter time.
“We’d love to do that, it’s just a matter of having the people and time. Those are always at a premium. We’d love to keep them open longer if we had the volunteers,” she mused.
Any individuals looking to work with Bradford County Housing, including running warming stations, offering rent-assisted housing for homeless individuals, or offering anything they can are encouraged to contact the department at (570) 265-1760.
