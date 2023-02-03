Bradford County Housing conducts homeless count

The count on Jan. 25 counted all sheltered, transitional, and unsheltered homeless people throughout the county. Having an accurate count on homeless individuals allows community organizations to better tailor a response to the issue and receive resources to mitigate the underlying issues.

 Photo provided

Homelessness and houselessness are increasingly visible issues in American life. It’s also an issue that is difficult to quantify: homeless people aren’t lining up to fill out surveys saying they’re homeless.

In fact, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has developed a method that municipalities follow in order to try and get the most accurate measure of homeless people in their areas, the Point-In-Time Count. This is a count conducted over a very short amount of time, typically no longer than one night, where municipalities entice unsheltered homeless to come to designated spots while volunteers go out to find them where they are. The count is held at night, in order to catch most working homeless after their shifts end, and in the winter time.

