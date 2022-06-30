Bradford County Humane Society at max capacity for dogs

ULSTER TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Humane Society is at capacity for dogs and could potentially end municipal contracts to save money and make more room for dogs at its facility.
The animal shelter reached maximum capacity on June 24 when a Pennsylvania state trooper dropped off a stray dog at its Ulster facility, according to BCHS Executive Director Maryanne Bell. BCHS currently has around around 25 strays dogs.
“The Bradford County Humane Society has been reeling for the last six months from the quick rise in stray and unwanted dogs disguised as strays,” Bell stated. “At the same time other factors have come together to create a perfect storm for our local animals.”
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people stayed home with their dogs, which meant less of them at the shelter. Currently, that trend has changed as more people are going back to work and the animal shelters are filling up with animals again.
“When we get strays they are often sick or injured,” Bell said. “Most of them are eventually adopted, but right now adoptions are slow.”
BCHS operates almost entirely on donations from private individuals, Bell stated.
“Out of a yearly budget of about $280,000, municipalities in Sullivan and Bradford counties pay about $13,000 in stray contracts, which obligate the Humane Society to take every stray that comes in the door,” Bell said. “We love having the contracts, but we won’t fulfill them if the trend continues and strays are coming in all the time.”
BCHS has been a no kill shelter since 2012 and Bell stated that the shelter plans to remain as such.
“We could save many more dogs if we didn’t have strays occupying all of our kennels,” Bell said. “I hate the situation that we are in because I love these stray dogs and we have high hopes for all of them, but it takes a long time and a lot of money.”
She encourages people to help by adopting a dog now if they need one. Another solution is for people to contribute monetary donations that would pay for expenses and possibly more kennels.
