Bradford County Humane Society eyes expansion, seeking accommodations for rescue dog

ULSTER TOWNSHIP – Plans are moving forward to expand shelter space at the Bradford County Humane Society, although completion of the project could still be some time off.
The BCHS Board of Directors have been developing plans over the past few months, which include indoor/outdoor kennels to allow for longer term housing of dogs that require work before they are comfortable around humans.
One of those types of rescue dogs, Bram, was an abandoned puppy out in Columbia Cross Roads who survived on community handouts with his brother until his brother disappeared a couple of years later, according to BCHS Executive Director Maryanne Bell. He was captured by state Dog Warden Jim Johnson.
“He attracts a lot of attention from visitors looking for an adoptable dog because he is beautiful, and charged with a Marlon Brando type independent attitude,” Bell explained. “He’s not an aggressive dog, he just doesn’t want anyone to get close to him. Bram’s been at the shelter since March 2020, and he still practices polite growling and avoidance of all humans, although he doesn’t hide in his dogloo anymore.“
Although he prefers to be outside, Bell said his acclimation with humans is progressing slowly. With the winter not far away, the BCHS is currently trying to find a better solution for him. Those who might be able to help with winter accommodations for Bram can contact the BCHS at bradfordchs@cableracer.com.
The expansion will also include an area where people can interact with a dog they are considering for adoption, a clinical area for veterinarian consultations, and two roomy indoor/outdoor dog runs for dogs like Bram. The BCHS currently has plans drawn up by architect Christopher Todd and is in the process of securing price estimates and bids. Then, the organization will begin raising funds through community outreach and grants.
Bell anticipates that the project could take several years to complete.
For more information about the pets that are up for adoption at the BCHS, visit pa19.petfinder.com.
