New updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health classify Bradford County in the low COVID-19 transmission category, which means there has been less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days and/or less than 5% positivity within that time period.
Under state guidelines, this ensures that the county’s schools starting back this week can resume full in-person instruction. Neighboring Tioga, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties are also included in the low level of transmission listing, with Susquehanna and Lycoming in the moderate category – with between 10 and less than 100 positive cases per 100,000 people and/or between 5% and less than 10% positivity – limiting them to just blended or fully remote learning.
Statewide, officials noted that the seven-day increase, which was at 4,456 as of last Thursday, had decreased by 1,142 cases compared to the week prior. Percent positivity across the state decreased from 4% to 3.4%.
“This is a testament that our actions are working, but we still have more work to do,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
The Department of Health reported an additional 426 positive COVID-19 cases and an additional death across the state compared to Sunday.
To date, the state has had 129,474 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,579 deaths. Officials estimate that approximately 79% of those affected have fully recovered.
In Bradford County, there have been 89 confirmed cases to date, including four new positives reported over the past week.
