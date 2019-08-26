A Waverly man faces charges for allegedly making threats against President Donald Trump while in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 24-year-old Jesse Allen Blake mailed a letter to the FBI headquarters on March 29 threatening to not only kill the president, but to also blow up the White House, Trump Tower, the Pentagon, and United Nations Headquarters once he was released from prison.
The threats were investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with the assistance of the FBI Task Force and the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Blake was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for the charges of threats against the President of the United States and making a threatening communication. If found guilty, Blake could face as many as 10 years of prison time followed by supervised release and a fine.
Blake is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility while awaiting sentencing to the felony charges of aggravated assault, two counts of statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors following a pair of incidents with a juvenile in an abandoned building in Athens Township, according to court documents and Review archives. He is also awaiting sentencing on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after assaulting someone with a weapon on Jan. 6 at the Bradford County Correctional Facility. In the spring, Blake was sentenced to between 60 days and 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and retail theft.
