The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Bradford County with six more coronavirus cases compared to the last increase reported last Wednesday.
The county now has 60 positive COVID-19 cases to date. Two of those cases are connected with at least one nursing home or personal care home within the county’s borders. In recent weeks, Bradford County has been listed with one impacted facility, which included one resident and one employee who had tested positive. Monday’s date reflects a second facility and two additional employees, although the Department of Health does not identify the facilities in question or break down the number of cases among each facility.
Twenty-five cases are connected with the Sayre-based 18840 zip code to date. Those residing in the Athens-based 18810 zip code comprise of eight cases while the Towanda-based 18848 zip code has five. Zip codes based in Monroeton, Granville Summit, Milan, Rome, Stevensville, Little Meadows, and Sugar Run continue to have no cases. All other zip codes have four or fewer cases, but the Department of Health doesn’t specify.
Bradford County continues to be listed with seven probable cases and three deaths to date. There have been 4,407 negative tests.
Sullivan County remains with five confirmed and five probable cases.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 711 additional positive cases and three new deaths compared to Sunday’s reporting.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.