Local leaders have voiced strong opposition to a new fee included in Governor Tom Wolf’s 2021-2022 budget proposal that would charge every municipality in the Commonwealth for the use of Pennsylvania State Police services.
The amount of money each township or borough would be required to pay for Pennsylvania State Police coverage through Wolf’s proposal would be determined by a formula that takes into account factors including population, local income and the amount of state police coverage each location requires, according to PennLive, who noted that the fee would bring in $168 million of the state police agency’s almost $1.4 billion budget.
The potential of this new state police fee has alarmed Bradford County municipality leaders, as most have explained that the fee would mean raising taxes in their area as it would be impossible to afford the extra cost through existing municipal funding alone.
Local state police fees would range between just over $7 per person in the municipality to over $50 per person, according to data provided by PennLive, meaning Bradford County townships and boroughs could be expected to shell out between $4,000 and $92,000 for state police coverage.
“That sort of fee would simply wreck (our) budget … it goes without saying that such a draconian measure on the part of our governor, would cripple our township’s budget, and affect each tax paying resident of our township. To say it would negatively affect our township would be a vast understatement,” Sheshequin Township Chairman of Supervisors Kurt Lafy said of the $72,764.19, or $50.18 per person, fee PennLive shows the township would be required to pay for full time state police coverage.
Lafy relayed that while Sheshequin township could pay the cost of the fee at first, it certainly not sustain it as their general budget is “maxed out” and savings are already dedicated to stream crossing projects.
If Wolf’s proposed fee was passed, Sheshequin’s savings “would be depleted within several years” and the township would have to not only raise taxes by more than 50 percent but also find a new way to pay for the projects the township’s savings are currently earmarked for, according to Lafy.
Wyalusing Borough Council President Josh Kilmer relayed that he too feels that paying the fee, which PennLive shows would total $31,564 for the borough, would be unfeasible without a raise in taxes.
The state police fee would cause an approximate 7.5 percent increase in the borough’s budgeted expenses, according to Kilmer, who pointed out that a shift that size “is not insignificant in a small borough like ours.”
“I don’t see a way for us to easily absorb that cost without raising taxes in some fashion to try and offset another unfunded state mandate,” he commented, adding that the estimated cost of Wolf’s proposed fee is even larger than those included in formerly failed state budget proposals.
“I appreciate our State Police and am pleased with the cooperation we receive from them on a regular basis. That being said, I fundamentally disagree with an additional fee being imposed on our taxpayers. It further burdens our already stressed local governments to bail the Commonwealth out of its consistent fiscal mismanagement,” Kilmer stated. “While I understand and appreciate that the fee being imposed would be more cost effective than hiring our own police force, I do have trouble understanding why our borough should have to pay more for a service we’re already receiving.”
At least one local municipality stated that hiring a police officer dedicated to their municipality may be more cost effective than paying the fee presented in Wolf’s budget proposal, though even Bradford County municipalities with their own police departments would be required to pay a fee for state police services if Wolf’s proposal is approved.
Troy Borough, which does have their own established police department but is categorized as needing part time state police coverage according to PennLive data, would be required to pay $37,059.56 if Wolf’s proposal is approved.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close said Troy Borough too could be required to heighten taxes due to the state police fee, likely with a two mil increase moving the borough real estate tax rate from 16.23 mils to 18.23 mils.
Close said the impact of the fee on Troy’s local police department would depend on how Troy Borough Council would choose to handle the cost, that if the fee was balanced through taxes Troy Borough Police Department may not be affected at all, but that the department could see a budget reduction if council chose not to raise taxes.
“Personally I don’t see how this improves anything for the Borough. It could possibly create an additional tax burden on residents with no change in police coverage. If the Council would chose to cover the additional cost through a reduction in the police budget it could have a negative effect on coverage for the Borough,” Close said. “
Close added that an issue he believes in not taken into consideration in Wolf’s proposal is how often state police request assistance from municipal departments with no cost to the state.
Even Towanda Borough, which has their own full time police department, would be required to pay $21,222.89 for state police coverage, a cost that would force Towanda Borough Council to consider either raising taxes or reducing funding of their local law enforcement as well, according to Borough Manager Kyle Lane.
“The end result (of the fee) would be negative, Towanda Borough residents already pay taxes for police service and adding a fee for State Police would only cost them more for essentially the same service. Towanda Borough residents would basically be hit four times for police service,” Lane said, “They pay personal income tax to the state for State Police, they pay real estate taxes for Towanda Borough Police, they pay gasoline and diesel fuel tax for State Police and now they would have to pay a “fee” for State Police.”
“It is simply too much to put this burden on residents that already live in a municipality with a local Police Department,” Lane continued. “Small municipal police department’s across the state could be forced (to) reduce their own departments or even eliminate them causing an overall reduction of Police Officers in the Commonwealth.”
Both Bradford County state legislators Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68) took to their social media accounts after Wolf’s proposed budget was announced earlier this month, stating that the Governor’s proposal is simply the starting point for state budget negotiations and vowing to work towards a budget that “keep(s) spending under control.”
