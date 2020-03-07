The Libertarian Party of Bradford County has delegated nominees to run for both the 110th District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the 12th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives in the 2020 general election, according to a press release made public by the party.
The press release stated that the Libertarian Party of Bradford County voted Thursday, electing Larry Frey, of Sayre, to bid for the role in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Liz Terwilliger, of Warren Center, to compete for the position in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Terwilliger will seek the nomination from the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania at the State Convention in Philadelphia March 7 and 8, according to the press release which noted that nominees will be collecting signatures between now and Aug. 3 to appear on the ballot for the general election in November.
More information about the Libertarian Party of Bradford County can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/bralppa.
