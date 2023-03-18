Bradford County Library presents “Women in History” program

 Photo provided by Bradford County Library

TROY — The Bradford County Library presents Martina Mathisen discussing “Women in History” on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

This engaging program is a fascinating look at dynamic women in history that have impacted our lives. The women represented were doing big things, secret things, and even dangerous things. Some were well known, others not well known, each marvelously expressing themselves and their passions.