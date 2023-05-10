Bradford County Library receives certification as a Family Place Library

The Bradford County Library received certification as a family place library from the national nonprofit, Family Place Libraries. The library is now certified as a center for early childhood development services.

 Photo Provided/

WEST BURLINGTON — A local library system recently received certification as a center for early childhood development services.

The Bradford County Library received certification as a family place library in April, according to Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon, the library’s youth services and outreach librarian. The certification was granted by the Family Place Libraries, a national nonprofit that seeks to foster childhood learning and community connections, according to its website.

