Bradford County Library receives certification as a Family Place Library

WEST BURLINGTON — A local library system recently received certification as a center for early childhood development services.
The Bradford County Library received certification as a family place library in April, according to Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon, the library’s youth services and outreach librarian. The certification was granted by the Family Place Libraries, a national nonprofit that seeks to foster childhood learning and community connections, according to its website.
Family Place Libraries is composed of “a nationwide network of children’s librarians who embrace the fact that literacy begins at birth, and libraries can help build healthy communities by nourishing healthy families,” the website adds. The nonprofit seeks to turn “libraries into community centers for early literacy & learning, parent education and engagement, family support and community connectivity.” The Family Place Libraries currently have 500 sites in 32 states.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to engage with the local community and connect families with valuable resources,” Troup-Hodgdon said. “Even though we are a small rural community, we have a lot to offer families and youth living here.”
As part of the certification, the library will offer a five-week workshop twice a year to children ages zero to three. The program is called “Play with Purpose” and each week will have a different theme that relates to early childhood development. The themes will include literacy, nutrition, music and movement, speech and hearing, and developmental milestones. The next workshop will occur in the fall.
“We invite local organizations — local nonprofits typically — to come and talk to parents about what their organizations have to offer or see if the parents have any concerns about their child’s development,” Troup-Hodgdon said.
She stated that the program is about the importance of play in a child’s development. It also encourages bonding between children and their parents, as well as building connections between other families. As part of the program, the library offers toys that are early childhood developmentally appropriate. Comfortable seating is established within the library for parents to watch their children in a play space. There is also a parenting reference section, that parents can use if they have questions or concerns about child department.
“They can easily access a nonfiction collection targeted towards early childhood development for families or their parents,” Troup-Hodgdon said.
She added that public libraries are supportive of local families. She hopes that residents will keep their local libraries in mind when it comes to accesses informational resources.
