A Bradford County man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of illegally possessing firearms, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.
John Palfreyman, 39, was charged following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police and the Northumberlan County Sheriff’s Department, according to Gurganus. The indictment alleged that on Dec. 1, 2021, Palfreyman was in possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute the drug and two rifles. He was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous criminal conviction.
The maximum penalty that Palfreyman could face is 50 years of prison, a life-term of supervised release, and a $5,250,000 fine.
The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.