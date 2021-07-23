TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP – A man recently killed in a motorcycle crash in Chester County has been identified as a Bradford County resident.
Chester County Coroner Christina VandePol released the identity Friday as 30-year-old Logan Carl Abbot. According to an obituary that will published in Sunday's edition of The Daily Review, Abbot was a Wysox resident who loved the outdoors, had a strong faith in Jesus Christ, was an avid reader, and had "just finished fourteen days straight of 12-hour shifts and was looking forward to his 14 days off and camping with his family."
According to Pennsylvania State Police in King of Prussia, the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in Tredyffrin Township. Abbot was traveling west along I-76 on a Honda motorcycle when he and a Mercedes Benz 300 collided. Traffic was detoured until 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
It was also revealed that Charlie Gerow, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was also involved in the crash. According to Spotlight PA, Gerow spokesman Kevin Harley confirmed that Gerow was the driver.
A statement posted to his campaign’s website Friday said: “Charlie Gerow is cooperating fully with the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to the state police completing their investigation and is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause of the accident.”
The statement added that Gerow has been advised to not discuss the matter further until the investigation has been completed.
According to state police spokesman Brent Miller, investigators are trying to determine if other vehicles were involved, as Spotlight PA reported.
