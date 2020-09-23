A Bradford County man lost his life in a fire at a home in Sheshequin Township on Saturday.

According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, 22-year-old Avery Boss was killed in the blaze in Sheshequin.

Carman stated that Boss was home alone at the time of the fire.

Seven Bradford County Fire departments, including Ulster-Sheshequin, Wysox, Towanda, North Towanda, Athens, Rome and Litchfield responded to the fire.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall, according to Carman.

