TOWANDA — During Thursday’s meeting, the Bradford County commissioners shared the news that the Bradford County Manor would officially be under new ownership Thursday, June 22 at midnight.
The news came after a long time of waiting for Bradford County residents, as talks of privatizing and selling the manor began as early as May 2022 at the commissioners meetings.
The county has sold the manor to Allaire Health Services. According to their website, they are a New Jersey-based operator of senior healthcare facilities in the northeast U.S.
Chairman Daryl Miller said that the closing date was originally set for July 1, but had since been moved to June 22 as a result of scheduling conflicts with their lawyer. He additionally thanked the employees of the manor several times for their patience and dedication to care for the patients.
“We want to thank all of the employees that have stuck with us and provided as they have for generations, provided the quality of care that Bradford County Manor has been known for,” Chairman Miller said. “The reason we’re transferring this over to private ownership is to ensure that the continuity of care is maintained over there on into the future.”
Also thanking the employees, Commissioner John Sullivan said that they have been working on the sale of the manor for 15 months. Vice Chairman Doug McLinko also expressed immense gratitude for the staff at the manor and said it was a bittersweet day for the county.
“The county just can’t stay in this business,” McLinko said, describing the hardships that the healthcare industry in the US has faced over the past few years, including employee shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners said that they anticipate all staff will stay employed at the manor, and they said they are working out the details of a severance payment.
The commissioners notably approved a proposal from KIT Communications for security camera instillation at the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a total amount of $266,585. When asked the details of this price and project, the commissioners said that it was to upgrade the current cameras, door access and other things that they didn’t divulge details of.
The meeting concluded with the announcement that Sunfish Shuffle at Sunfish pond will take place on July 15, and proceeds will go to Northern Tier Veterans Group. For more information, check the Run Bradford County Facebook page.
Among other items, the commissioners also approved the following:
- Agreements for services with Bradford County Children & Youth Services.
- Agreement with Bradford/Sullivan Drug & Alcohol and several other organizations.
- Hiring of five part-time correctional officers, transfer of one correctional officer from full-time to part-time.
- Appointing Terry Butler as chairperson of Bradford County Agricultural Preservation Board.
